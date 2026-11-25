press release

The split-presidency of Türkiye and Australia has failed to deliver any agreement over fossil fuel phaseout

Negotiations in Antalya, Türkiye, have collapsed after negotiators walked out over factional disputes, leaving climate talks in limbo for the first time since COP6 in 2000.

This breakdown has revealed the limitations of consensus-based decision-making at COP, which petrostates have repeatedly exploited to stave off any firm commitment to a fossil fuel phaseout and the roadmaps needed to help countries wean themselves off oil and gas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But we are also seeing countries become braver in their resistance to fossil fuel interests in COP. Previous years have seen negotiators wave through agreements that omit mentions of fossil fuels. This year, at last, fossil fuels have become a line that many refuse to cross.

Tragically, this means that other essential work on climate finance and the just transition that was covered in the draft text has also fallen through.

Here is our on-the-ground account of how COP31 negotiations fell apart in Antalya and what that means for COP and the climate movement going forward.

Fossil fuel red lines

Talks were due to end on Friday but stretched long into the weekend. On Sunday, after nations rejected a fourth draft of the cover text, COP president Murat Kurum announced that no agreement would be reached.

"There is nothing to do. We did all that we could," said Kurum. "We will not be carrying out work on a new ⁠text in an environment ⁠where there is no consensus."

Negotiators left Belém, Brazil, last year with the promise of a fossil fuels roadmap to be presented at COP31 in Antalya. This would build on the commitments made at COP28, the first and only time that a UNFCCC summit managed to include the words "fossil fuels" in the text (though without a firm commitment to a "phaseout").

The first draft of Antalya's cover text appeared to be heading in the right direction - fossil fuels were explicitly mentioned. But the Arab Group and Russia rejected the draft, drawing red lines during the second week of COP.

By Thursday 19 November, on what was supposed to be the conference's penultimate day, hopes of implementing a plan to phase out fossil fuels were hitting a dead end. The second draft of the text stripped out all mentions of fossil fuels, following objections from Saudi Arabia.

Panama committed to vetoing the talks if fossil fuels weren't reinjected to the text. In the final days, EU negotiators walked out of discussions, stating that it would not agree to sign off on a document that "greenwashes fossil fuels."

What turned out to be the final - and rejected - draft of the cover text was a master class in euphemism and omission.

It affirmed the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but failed to mention fossil fuels - the climate crisis's primary driver - even once. It mentioned carbon dioxide mostly in reference to non-carbon dioxide emissions (like methane) and dubious carbon removal technology, with a cursory note on the carbon budget. It encouraged a switch to clean energy, but with no time or quantity-based targets, overlooking the urgency of this moment in the climate emergency.

This should serve as a wake-up call to the world's leaders and negotiators - there are now many who will no longer accept COP's consensus model being weaponised to produce paltry and ineffective agreements on tackling climate change.

It is right that multiple countries rejected this text, after years of signing off on agreements that a small group of petrostates kept successfully watering down. But even as some - namely the EU bloc - made a strong opposition to the agreement's wording, others were calling them out for their contradictory stance on climate finance.

EU balks on climate adaptation finance

While the EU was fighting to include a mention of "fossil fuels" in the final text, it was also pushing back against calls for substantial new funding for climate adaptation for developing nations.

COP31 would have been the first to recognise "overshoot territory", meaning an acknowledgement that efforts have failed to keep global warming below 1.5°C, with an implicit understanding that developing countries need funding to protect their populations against the climate crisis.

This year's flash floods in Nepal served as a stark warning for countries on the climate emergency's frontlines. Climate-related damages in developing countries are set to reach $305 billion annually by 2035, according to UNEP, but at COP31, EU countries and other developed nations offered only a tiny fraction of that amount to those in need.

Before negotiations had even begun, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said that any discussions on new climate finance were "dead in the water."

Instead, EU negotiators said the focus should be on implementing what was already agreed at previous COPs.

Director of Power Shift Africa, Mohamed Adow, lambasted the bloc's contradictory stance. "Europe's hypocrisy is staggering. Its governments demand fossil fuel roadmaps from others while expanding fossil fuels themselves and blocking the finance poorer countries need to make the transition," he told The Guardian.

"The EU cannot help sabotage the negotiations, then pose as the climate conscience of the world."

With Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, hosting COP32 in 2027, there is scope for African countries especially to push developing countries' agenda on climate finance further next year.

"Governments have failed to deliver adaptation finance. They have fought tooth and nail to get it out of the text," said Tasneem Essop, Climate Action Network's executive director, at the People's Plenary in Antalya. "But they are not going to succeed in Africa."

Just transition and climate empowerment become casualties of fossil fuels rift

Fossil fuels weren't the only item missing from the COP31 agreement. The Belém Action Mechanism (BAM), which passed last year with the support of Global Witness, survives. But governments left Antalya with its functions and operational arrangements still unresolved, pushing another decision to COP32.

At COP30, the EU committed to backing a just transition mechanism by supporting workers from carbon-intensive industries and wider communities with the economic and social ramifications of the energy transition.

Yet it failed to follow up on such promises, with discussions on how to operationalise and finance the mechanism also kicked down the road to next year's COP.

There were some gains worth defending. A separate decision on the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP) recognised that countries producing critical minerals should be able to build their own industries and retain more of the economic benefits.

It also recognised that a transition should reduce demand for materials through greater resource efficiency and circular approaches. It acknowledged the impacts of industry on Indigenous Peoples' lands and livelihoods, and the importance of communities, workers and trade unions sharing in the benefits and shaping projects from the outset.

But recognition on paper only goes so far. The decision does not establish mandatory human rights due diligence or accountability for mining-related harms. It contains no explicit commitment to protecting environmental defenders.

And while it recognises agroforestry, ecosystem health and funding that reaches communities directly, it makes no specific commitment to halting deforestation or tackling the private finance driving forest destruction.

These gaps have real consequences. Changing our energy sources does not automatically change who holds power. Without stronger safeguards and accountability, the rush for transition minerals risks repeating familiar patterns: communities bearing the environmental costs while the benefits flow elsewhere.

Talks around the Action for Climate Empowerment (ACE) - an initiative to educate and empower citizens to take climate action - also collapsed. Though the ACE text referred to environmental defenders four separate times, it was ultimately blocked by Russia, adding another piece to the growing pile of unsuccessful negotiations.

The collapse of these talks is a devastating failure for the people already paying the highest price for climate breakdown and for those risking their lives to prevent it.

Negotiations on the just transition mechanism will resume next year. But another round of talks offers little comfort to communities facing destructive mining, workers confronting uncertain futures or defenders threatened for protecting their land.

Governments must deliver the support, protection and decision-making power these communities need. Every year of delay leaves people exposed to harm.

That is the human cost of this failure and it is unacceptable.

COP goes soft on AI

Also separate from the controversial cover text was the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, which encourages its signatories to reduce AI's environmental impact by aligning it with clean energy, efficient infrastructure, and strong moderating and reporting.

While the impulse to address AI's environmental harms is welcome, the pledge does not explicitly address the significant role of AI in accelerating the climate crisis and does not include specific actions to hold tech companies accountable, instead insisting that AI could be a key climate solution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Africa Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But it is already clear that AI's acceleration would derail progress, not speed it up.

For one thing, AI is already being used by the fossil fuel industry to optimise its operations, allowing companies to drill in previously hard-to-reach areas for oil and gas.

AI might be part of the climate solution, but is currently on track to supercharges fossil fuel extraction, adding even more planet-wrecking emissions into the atmosphere than we would have had to reckon with without its help.

While the pledge does acknowledge the links between AI's infrastructure and conflict minerals, it offers no solutions for the human rights and environmental abuses tied to these materials that the industry's expansion could cause.

The world over, communities are being impacted by development of AI infrastructure and data centres, yet the pledge does not acknowledge the need to safely and meaningfully engage communities and defenders in decision-making, and does not call for accountability where the environment and communities are impacted.

Then there's the fact that this pledge is voluntary, and thus easily forgotten or reneged on. To truly compel countries to take action on AI, commitments must be binding.

Negotiations collapse, but the fight for climate action continues

The last time that talks collapsed, the Dutch president suspended The Hague's COP6 and resumed talks in Bonn months later. As of the time of writing, it's unclear if and when COP31's talks will resume.

Campaigners are now looking to Ethiopia to fulfill what Türkiye and Australia failed to deliver. Global Witness will continue to advocate for a just transition away from fossil fuels.

COPs are but one forum for advocating for climate action and we continue to work with our partners globally to push for climate justice at the national, regional and multilateral levels.

"Once again, governments have failed to match the urgency of climate breakdown with the action needed," says Emily Iona Stewart, Head of Policy and Advocacy Campaigns at Global Witness.

"For us, the failure to adequately recognise human rights defenders is particularly galling. These are the people on the frontlines defending their land, communities and holding powerful interests to account. Their voices must be prioritised.

"We need a COP that puts people, not big polluters, first."