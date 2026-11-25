The Western Cape High Court declared the Section 89 panel report on Phala Phala unlawful and set it aside entirely.

It also set aside Parliament's steps based on the report. Each side pays its own costs, and an appeal is expected.

President Cyril Ramaphosa won his bid to overturn the Phala Phala report on Wednesday 25 November. The Western Cape High Court declared the report unlawful and set it aside in full.

Western Cape Division of the High Court Judge President, Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana, read out the order in Cape Town. Judges Mark Sher and Ncumisa Mayosi also sat on the full bench.

"The report of the independent panel, comprising the first, second, and third respondents, rendered in terms of Rule 129G(1)(b) of the Rules of the National Assembly, is declared unlawful and is reviewed and set aside in its entirety," she said.

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She added that "any steps taken by the National Assembly pursuant to the report are reviewed, declared unlawful, and set aside".

Each party must pay its own costs for the review, the earlier interdict application and the application for leave to appeal that followed.

Mabindla-Boqwana said the Constitutional Court's May ruling dealt with the legality of Parliament's December 2022 vote. Wednesday's judgment dealt with whether the independent panel had understood and carried out its mandate.

The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found in 2022 that there was preliminary evidence that Ramaphosa may have seriously violated the Constitution and the law in connection with the February 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. The National Assembly voted against referring the report to an impeachment committee. The Constitutional Court set that decision aside in May 2026, and Parliament moved to establish the committee.

Ramaphosa brought his review in May. On 24 July, the Western Cape High Court stopped the committee from holding public hearings until the review was decided. When the case was heard in September, the MK Party argued that the High Court had no jurisdiction to hear it.

Reaction from the parties was unavailable immediately after the ruling.