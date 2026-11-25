MK Party chief whip Bonginkosi Mngadi says he sent Dirks's resignation letter to the legislature's Speaker so the seat could be declared vacant.

An MK Party member who asked to remain anonymous says council list seats should go to members who campaigned on the ground before the 4 November elections.

Former ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has resigned from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to take up a council seat in Msunduzi, MK Party chief whip Bonginkosi Mngadi says.

"Mervyn Dirks has filed his resignation letter as a member of the KZN Legislature to take up his seat in Msunduzi Municipality," Mngadi said.

Dirks is a former Msunduzi deputy mayor. The Sunday Tribune, citing MK Party sources, reported on Sunday that he could become mayor. The party won 31 of the council's 81 seats in the 4 November elections, 10 short of a majority. The council is expected to hold its first sitting on Wednesday, 25 November, to elect its leadership.

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Mngadi said the process was also under way for Nathi Mthethwa, whom the party wants as uThukela District mayor, and Cebile Zuma-Dube, who is in line for a seat in uMgungundlovu District. The legislature's records list Mthethwa as Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mandlenkosi Mthethwa.

"All due processes of the MPLs who are on the municipal lists for mayoral deployment have been followed with proper channels," Mngadi said.

An MK Party member who asked to remain anonymous told Scrolla.Africa that the council seats should go to members who campaigned on the ground before the elections.

Lindelani Mbambo, who heads the party presidency, said acting secretary-general Lindiwe Mtshali handles the selections. Mtshali said she was in coalition talks and would respond. Dirks, Mthethwa and Zuma-Dube could not be reached for comment.

Cooperative Governance Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said district councils must hold their first meetings within 14 days once all local councils in the district have been formed and elected their district representatives.