Nkozwana says drivers quoted her at least R1,000 to carry her stokvel groceries from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape.

Nobuntu Mfisi says she was quoted R500 to take a microwave and R900 for a small washing machine.

Nozuko Nkozwana joined a grocery stokvel so that when she took her two children home to the Eastern Cape in December, she would only have to worry about their taxi fares.

Now the 45-year-old from Philippi East, Cape Town, is selling the food she saved for after taxi drivers told her how much it would cost to carry it.

Nkozwana first heard about the charges from other passengers. She called a driver, hoping he would tell her the rumours were false.

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"I was hoping to hear him say it was fake but he confirmed it," she said.

"I didn't have any other choice but to sell it because I was going to take the food to the Eastern Cape."

Nobuntu Mfisi, 38, joined a stokvel to buy appliances for her Eastern Cape home. She says she was shocked to hear she would have to pay R500 to take a microwave and R900 for a small washing machine.

"I think the taxi drivers are not fair because we are already paying too much from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape," she said.

Mfisi said people who wanted to buy her appliances were offering less than she was willing to accept.

"Some people are taking chances. They expect me to sell my stuff cheaply," she said.

Taxi driver Lulamela Ndzakana said he felt for passengers, but taxis charged to carry large grocery loads just as other drivers charged stokvel members to transport food to the places where they divided it up.

Fellow driver Sinewonga Dyido said drivers had carried stokvel groceries for free in the past. He said some passengers had promised to pay later and never did.

"This year we are not going to transport it for free," Dyido said.