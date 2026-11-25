Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the world. In 2023, an estimated 75,000 women died there from pregnancy and childbirth complications, nearly 29% of the global total. That is roughly one woman every seven minutes.

Many of these deaths are preventable, but limited access to quality healthcare, shortages of skilled personnel and inadequate medical resources mean that complications can quickly become fatal. Emergency surgical care, particularly when a caesarean section is needed, can mean the difference between life and death for mothers and their newborns. In low- and middle-income countries, women are up to 100 times more likely to die after a caesarean than in wealthy nations.

As countries work towards the global target of fewer than 70 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030, closing the surgical care gap must become a greater health priority.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I don't believe in doing nothing. Let us do something."

In Kano, Dr Olusegun Samuel Spaine's work at a maternity hospital offered a glimpse into the challenges facing mothers and healthcare workers. He once donated his own blood in a desperate attempt to save a mother experiencing a life-threatening childbirth complication. Despite his efforts, she died.

"It remained with me because that was the first patient I lost on the operating table," he said.

Spaine said shortages of equipment and limited resources often make it difficult for healthcare workers to respond quickly to obstetric emergencies, forcing teams to balance the urgency of treatment against patient safety. "When you have a patient that you need to take care of immediately, and there's this delay one way or the other, it's very frustrating," he said.

"We don't want to lose the patient's life, and we don't want to take unnecessary risks," said Spaine.

Dr Geoff Ibbotson, Executive Director of the Global Surgery Foundation (GSF), said that the gaps run from community awareness and antenatal care to safe birthing in well-staffed facilities and follow-up after delivery. "Safe caesarean section is one of the biggest gaps, and it is where our work focuses," he said.

"A caesarean section is meant to save two lives. It can only do that if it is safe."

John Schaeffler, President of the GE HealthCare Foundation, which supports the work, said that urgency is why surgery should not be treated as a specialist extra. "For a woman experiencing an obstetric emergency, there's nothing optional about it," he said. He pointed out that in Africa and other parts of the world, surgical care is usually provided in larger cities, while practitioners and equipment are lacking in rural and less accessible areas where a surgical intervention is most likely to save a life.

"We believe that a woman's chances of surviving childbirth should never depend on where she lives or whether her local hospital has the resources to save her," said Schaeffler.

"Surgical care requires more than equipment."

Schaeffler said that one of the biggest challenges in global health is that surgery depends on far more than equipment: trained staff, reliable infrastructure and the means to keep standards high. He said the funding for these needs is often fragmented or insufficient.

Through GSF's SURGfund, the GE HealthCare Foundation brings together funding partners to strengthen surgical services in areas where needs are greatest. He said that in Nakuru, Kenya, this support is helping clinicians adopt safer surgical practices, monitor patient outcomes and share their expertise with colleagues. He said the aim was to make these improvements part of everyday hospital operations, ensuring mothers and families have better access to safe surgery.

"By investing in both the people delivering care and the systems supporting them", he said, "we can help make safe surgery more accessible to the mothers and families who depend on it."

Schaeffler said building lasting local capacity requires foundations and private-sector partners to strengthen healthcare systems rather than focus on individual interventions.

"The real measure of philanthropy is its lasting impact," he said. "That's why we're helping healthcare systems become stronger and more self-sufficient, so they can provide quality care for generations to come."

He said this requires understanding the daily challenges facing healthcare professionals, including limited access to training and equipment, infrastructure gaps and difficulties providing safe emergency care, while identifying existing practices that work and areas where additional support could have the greatest impact. He said that as international health funding becomes less predictable, this approach is more important than ever. "Investing in the system holistically allows for sustained improvements that will serve communities well into the future," he said.

The funding squeeze has hit many organisations hard.

A news survey by PMNCH, covering partner organisations in 67 countries, shows that nearly 80% are dealing with reduced or uncertain funding. Meanwhile, 77% say global disruptions have moderately to severely affected their ability to advance the health and rights of women, children and adolescents. The survey also found that 69% have already been forced to scale back, temporarily suspend or permanently close programmes.

The findings point to a growing crisis in service delivery, as organisations struggle to maintain programmes, reach vulnerable communities and sustain essential health services amid financial uncertainty.

Ibbotson acknowledged that funding cuts have affected many organisations but said GSF had seen an increase in funding, which he attributed to its collaborative funding model and partnerships with organisations such as the GE HealthCare Foundation.

"There is a real appetite, because surgical care, and safe caesarean section care in particular, is so clearly a neglected area with great potential for impact, and we are now seeing the results of these investments," he said.

The projects GSF supports are now expanding to more facilities in Nigeria, Kenya and Nepal.

However, Ibbotson said the programme is designed to ensure local healthcare professionals take ownership of improvements through training, mentorship and the transfer of skills to other teams.

In Kano, the initiative is led by the Association for Clinical and Professional Health Advancement (ACEPHAP) at Bayero University, in partnership with the Kano State Ministry of Health. GSF mobilises funding from several partners and accompanies the teams through mentoring and quality improvement. "They own, and they deliver the training, and it is then their choice whether to continue it," he said.

"The costs to do this are minimal because the skills are incorporated into the usual routines, and therefore there are really no additional ongoing costs. The cost of not continuing is far greater," said Ibbotson.

Strong teamwork and coordination deliver impact

GSF reports a 45% drop in newborn mortality and surgical complications across its Nigerian programmes. Similar efforts in Kenya have reported a 72% reduction in newborn mortality, further highlighting the potential impact of strengthening surgical services.

"Strong teamwork and coordination deliver impact," said Ibbotson.

A new operating theatre without a trained team is useless, and sometimes dangerous.

Ibbotson said the results in Kano demonstrate the importance of strengthening existing healthcare teams through better coordination, teamwork and training. The gains came from teams already working in those hospitals, not from new buildings. New operating theatres are welcome, he said, but "a new operating theatre without a trained team is useless, and sometimes dangerous."

He said that unsafe surgery is increasingly linked to maternal deaths and to injuries such as fistula. He cited a national study in Malawi which found that 52% of maternal deaths following childbirth occurred after caesarean sections, despite the procedure accounting for about one in six hospital births in the study.

"We're seeing encouraging results in both countries," added Schaeffler.

Caesarean sections can save lives, he said, but complications such as severe bleeding, hemorrhaging and infections following surgery can put mothers at serious risk, sometimes requiring emergency treatment or prolonged hospitalization. In the most serious cases, these complications can be fatal.

In Kenya, GSF has reported a 45% reduction in newborn unit admissions, while in Nigeria, surgical site infections following Caesarean sections have fallen by nearly half. But the impact goes beyond individual procedures, he said. In Kenya, clinicians who have completed their training are now helping train the next cohort, allowing their knowledge and experience to benefit more patients.

"The lesson for scaling this work is that we can't simply replicate the same model everywhere. We need to work with local healthcare professionals and governments to understand each community's needs and incorporate successful practices into their health systems," said Schaeffler.

He said that the ultimate measure of success was ensuring improved care became standard practice across hospitals.

Ibbotson said the model could be expanded to other countries, provided it was adapted to their local healthcare needs, adding that the same approach is also working in Nepal.

He said that additional funding through SURGfund could help extend the programmes to more locations. GSF has expanded its supported projects over the past year and is prepared for further growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Hub-and-spoke model

Ibbotson explained that the hub-and-spoke model is designed to extend surgical skills and mentorship beyond major teaching hospitals to more remote facilities. "The key is to get these skills out to the more remote areas, where the people are and where access is limited. This will show the biggest impact," he said.

In Kano, two hospitals act as hubs that mentor the teams in eight other hospitals. This builds a strong community in which teams can support each other. "We strongly recommend not working in isolation but as part of a supportive community," he said. "The hubs can support the spokes, and even spokes support each other. That will deliver success. We focus on the more remote areas, not the big teaching hospitals."

He said African governments must take primary responsibility for financing and prioritising surgical care, with external organisations supporting locally led health systems rather than replacing government efforts.

"The ultimate responsibility remains with governments," he said. "This is not a cost; it is an investment. Lives will be saved, disabilities will be avoided, and communities will grow stronger, which strengthens the economy. It is a win-win investment."

He sees reasons for hope.

Ibbotson said that surgical care has been largely ignored by global health actors over the past several decades, and nine out of ten people in low- and lower-middle-income countries still cannot access basic surgical care. "But there is now an increasing awareness that surgical care systems are the backbone of the entire health system, particularly at the district hospital level, where the lion's share of the patients are treated," he said.

He added that local teams have shown how quickly care can become safer when they are trained and supported through a platform and funding that give them stability.

"If we can change the current situation and ensure that safe surgical care is available across Africa, then communities will have a better chance to thrive. What we are seeing at the project sites gives me hope, because the model is replicable," he said. "What is working in Kano and Nakuru can work in district hospitals across Africa. We are ready to grow it."