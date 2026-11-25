Addis Abeba — Sudan's army-aligned government has rejected Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's invitation for an inclusive Sudanese dialogue hosted in Ethiopia, while a rival administration aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has welcomed the initiative, highlighting divisions over Ethiopia's proposed role in efforts to end Sudan's war.

The latest developments follow an announcement earlier this week by the Sudan Founding Alliance (Ta'asis), an alliance aligned with the RSF, that it had dispatched a senior delegation to Addis Abeba for talks with the five-party mediation mechanism comprising the African Union (AU), United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), Arab League, and Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

The meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, November 25, at the African Union Commission headquarters, was intended to address procedural concerns previously raised by Ta'asis and discuss ways to advance the political process.

The engagement was separate from Ethiopia's subsequent initiative to host a comprehensive Sudanese dialogue. On November 24, Abiy called on Sudanese military, political, and civilian actors to participate in an inclusive dialogue hosted and sponsored by Ethiopia, with the stated aim of ending the war, building national consensus, and paving the way for a national unity government.

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Abiy said Ethiopia's initiative was not driven by a political agenda or an attempt to secure gains at the expense of any Sudanese party, but by concern for Sudan's future and the consequences of continued fighting.

"The true winner should be Sudan and its people," Abiy said, warning that continued conflict would deepen the destruction of the country's institutions, history, diversity, and future.

He said Ethiopia was prepared to stand "at the same distance as all parties" and provide a platform for dialogue based on openness, seriousness, and mutual respect, allowing Sudanese actors to reach solutions of their own accord.

Abiy further said the proposed dialogue could lead to broader political agreements, including the formation of a national unity government, restoration of state institutions, reconstruction, and a lasting peace. He stressed that Sudan's future must be determined by Sudanese themselves, arguing that imposed solutions could not deliver sustainable peace.

On November 24, the RSF-aligned Transitional Peace Government welcomed the invitation and expressed readiness to engage positively with it. In a statement issued by Minister of Information and government spokesperson Khalid Ahmed Dana, the administration praised Ethiopia's solidarity with Sudan and its stated commitment to the country's unity, sovereignty, and stability.

The statement reaffirmed the administration's determination to pursue "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace," describing the invitation as an opportunity to help end the war and address its underlying causes.

However, on Wednesday, November 25, Sudan's army-aligned government formally rejected the Ethiopian initiative, arguing that Ethiopia could not serve as a neutral host or facilitator amid allegations that it supports the RSF.

In a statement carried by the state-run Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the government accused Ethiopia of allowing RSF-linked drone operations from its territory to strike targets inside Sudan. It called for an independent investigation into the allegations, reserved the right to take diplomatic and legal measures, and urged regional and international actors to exclude Ethiopia from any arrangements to host or facilitate Sudanese dialogue.

The government insisted that the venue, agenda, and facilitator for any peace process should be determined by Sudanese parties through consensus.

Relations between Addis Abeba and Sudan's army-aligned authorities have been staidly deteriorating following accusations that Ethiopia us providing the RSF with logistical support, training facilities, and access to territory for drone operations. Ethiopia has consistently denied the allegations, while counteraccusing Sudan of supporting armed groups operating against the Ethiopian government.

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Diplomatic tensions escalated earlier this month, with Ethiopia closing Sudan's consulate in Assosa and expelling Sudanese diplomats, followed by Sudan's closure of Ethiopia's consulate in Gedaref and the expulsion of its staff.

This week marked another sharp turn in the tensions after drone attacks on Khartoum on Sunday, November 22 damaged residential properties and a UN facility. The strikes drew condemnation from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Kuwait, Jordan, the United States, and the United Nations, with Washington calling for an end to the flow of foreign-supplied drones into Sudan. A Sudanese army source told the media that the drones had been launched from Bahir Dar airport in Ethiopia's Amhara region, describing the attack as a continuation of what it called Ethiopian aggression against Sudanese territory.

The allegation has not been independently verified.