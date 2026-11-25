opinion

Addis Abeba — In politics, the most consequential figure is not always the person holding public office or leading a political party. Sometimes influence belongs to an individual who stands just outside the formal structure: the broadcaster who can mobilize a crowd, the activist who can unsettle an established order, the insider who can fracture a coalition, or the political entrepreneur who thrives on keeping the landscape in perpetual motion. Such a figure may be described as a political disrupter.

Disruption, however, is not inherently destructive. Political progress often begins when someone challenges a complacent establishment, exposes entrenched injustice, or forces a reluctant society to confront questions it has long avoided. Yet the same capacity to unsettle can be turned against the very movement that once benefited from it. A disrupter can become a catalyst for reform--or a spoiler who leaves political forces weaker, more divided, and less capable of producing change.

The distinction lies not simply in whom the disrupter criticizes but in the purpose, consistency, methods, and destination of the disruption. Does the intervention open a path toward a more accountable political order, or does it merely deepen confusion and mistrust? Does it build institutions and common ground, or does it leave others to pick up the pieces?

Understanding the political disrupter

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In Ethiopian politics, we have seen many political activists and commentators, as well as media influencers and actors. A political disrupter is an actor whose words, actions, networks, or strategic interventions significantly disturb established political relationships or institutions. Formal office is not a prerequisite; influence can be exercised through public credibility, access to information, organizational networks, identity-based mobilization, or the ability to shape the political narrative.

The term should not be confused with ordinary dissent. In a democracy, criticism, protest, opposition, and the exposure of government failure are legitimate and often indispensable. A government that labels every critic a disrupter is likely attempting to delegitimize scrutiny. Equally, a political movement that treats every internal question as betrayal may be protecting its leadership from accountability rather than protecting its cause.

The more useful question is whether disruption is constructive, accountable, and directed toward a coherent political outcome--or whether it is opportunistic, destabilizing, and indifferent to the consequences.

Different faces of political disruption

Political disruption can take several forms, depending on the actor's intentions and objectives. It can be constructive, as when change agents challenge corruption, authoritarianism, and institutional failure to advance reform and accountability. Conversely, political spoilers undermine negotiations and alliances by exploiting mistrust and deepening divisions without offering credible alternatives. More dangerously, agents provocateurs incite actions that expose others to repression or internal collapse, while controlled opposition involves actors secretly manipulated or tolerated by those in power to weaken genuine dissent--a serious allegation that requires compelling evidence. Political entrepreneurs and wedge-makers, meanwhile, exploit existing rivalries and instability to maintain influence, often at the expense of collective progress. Ultimately, the distinction is whether disruption creates a pathway to meaningful reform or merely perpetuates division, uncertainty, and instability.

Disruption: Engineered, exploited, or self-generated?

Political disruption can arise in at least three ways. It may be deliberately engineered by an actor seeking to weaken a rival; it may be opportunistically exploited by a political force that did not create the crisis; or it may be self-generated through impulsive rhetoric, inconsistent positioning, personal ambition, or an inability to distinguish tactical advantage from strategic purpose.

These categories must not be conflated. Evidence of coordination is required before describing an individual as planted, controlled, or acting on behalf of another power. But the absence of proof of external direction does not prevent a fair assessment of political consequences. An actor can destabilize a movement without intending to do so, just as a government can benefit from an opposition figure's intervention without having orchestrated it.

In politics, intention matters; consequences matter too."

In politics, intention matters; consequences matter too. A serious analysis examines both, while resisting the temptation to turn suspicion into fact.

Ethiopia: When influence outruns political institutions

Ethiopia's political landscape provides fertile ground for the rise of unconventional political actors. Weak institutional trust, armed conflict, contested national identity, ethnic and regional grievances, and a fragmented opposition environment create openings for individuals who can command attention beyond formal party structures. In such circumstances, media influence and the ability to mobilize supporters may carry more immediate weight than membership in a political organization.

The danger is that political influence can become detached from institutional responsibility. A figure may shape public expectations, encourage mobilization, criticize alliances, or redirect debate without being accountable for the practical consequences. When a political movement lacks a clear program and credible institutions, personalities can become substitutes for strategy--and political theater can displace political work.

Jawar Mohammed: From mobilisation to political enigma

Jawar Mohammed's political trajectory illustrates why the role of a disrupter deserves careful examination. He became a prominent Oromo political voice through the Oromia Media Network and his influence during the 2014-2018 protest movement. Human Rights Watch described him as instrumental in the movement that helped bring Abiy Ahmed to power and noted his significant following among Oromo communities, including youth activists associated with Qeerroo. That influence, however, should not be mistaken for the sole command of a broad movement whose mobilisation involved many local actors and networks.

During the early transition after Abiy took office, Jawar's public influence placed him close to the center of Ethiopia's political transformation. His later falling-out with the prime minister, imprisonment, and subsequent return to public political debate further complicated his position. His history cannot be reduced to a single label: he has at different times been a mobilizer, critic, political ally, adversary, and influential commentator.

The more pressing question concerns the consistency and strategic direction of his recent interventions. In September 2026, following the announcement of the Ethiopian Peoples' Forces Alliance for Survival by seven armed opposition groups, Jawar questioned the alliance's popularity among Oromos and challenged whether its members shared a political or tactical objective. Those are legitimate questions. Nevertheless, the group of seven alliance movements, despite their different histories, constituencies, and immediate grievances, have outlined how they strive for an interim transitional government that will include all, resolve internal disputes, and protect civilians. Dismissing the alliance simply because of its diversity or internal complexities risks undermining a broader aspiration that a significant number of Ethiopians share: the hope for a peaceful political transition and a more inclusive future.

Nevertheless, criticism becomes politically consequential when it is not accompanied by a constructive alternative. If an influential figure rejects a coalition, the public is entitled to ask, "What alternative platform does he propose? What political forces should cooperate, on what principles, and toward what constitutional destination?" Without answers, criticism risks becoming an exercise in demolition without reconstruction.

The recent violence around Moyale offers another important test of political framing. In an assessment I heard, Jawar characterized the confrontation primarily as a recurring dispute between the Garre and Borana communities over grazing land. The historical boundary and resource disputes between these communities are real and cannot be ignored. Yet the October 2026 escalation cannot be adequately understood through that lens alone. Media outlets documented clashes beginning on 18 October after a dispute over the opening of a Somali regional administration office and the raising of a regional flag in a contested locality. The violence spread across several locations and involved Somali regional police, Oromia regional police, and local militias. According to reports, nearly 700,000 people have been displaced by the Moyale conflict along Ethiopia's border with Kenya.

In a 7 November 2026 interview on the YouTube program My Journalism Toolkit, Jawar addressed the issue directly, stating, "So this conflict is not between Somalis and Oromos. It is not. There is no territorial dispute between Somalis and Oromos." His statement is important because it rejects a framing of the violence as a territorial contest between the two communities. Yet the absence of a formal territorial dispute between Somalis and Oromos does not, by itself, explain the administrative dispute, the involvement of regional security forces, or the displacement that followed. Those dimensions still require examination.

The distinction is significant. A localized dispute may have historical roots in land, grazing, and boundaries; once regional security forces, competing administrations, and wider ethnic identities become involved, the conflict acquires a broader political and security dimension. To describe it only as "a familiar clan-level resource dispute" risks understating the escalation and its potential to spread.

Oromo and Somali communities have longstanding social, cultural, and economic ties. Responsible political commentary should avoid language that hardens communal suspicion and should instead identify the institutional failures and political decisions that can turn a local dispute into a wider confrontation.

Jawar's recent advocacy around Ethiopia's access to the sea raises a further question about strategic consistency. In October 2026, reports described a "Now or Never" campaign associated with him that urged military action against Eritrea to secure sea access. This position warrants scrutiny because the use of force carries enormous risks for Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa. It is also important to distinguish convergence on one policy objective from endorsement of the government's broader agenda.

Taken together, these episodes do not establish that Jawar is a controlled opposition, an agent provocateur, or a deliberate instrument of the government. There is no basis here to make that claim. They do, however, raise a legitimate analytical question: has a figure once associated with mass political mobilisation become a political disrupter whose interventions increasingly unsettle opposition coordination without clarifying a viable alternative? That is a question about observable political conduct and consequences--not a verdict on hidden motives.

How to recognise disruption without mistaking it for leadership

Several questions can help distinguish constructive disruption from political sabotage or drift. Does the actor offer a coherent alternative after criticizing others? Are standards applied consistently to allies, opponents, and the government? Does the intervention widen the space for peaceful political participation or intensify polarization? Does it strengthen institutions and collective decision-making or make the political process dependent on one personality? And, crucially, is the actor prepared to accept responsibility for foreseeable consequences?

A disrupter may be indispensable in opening a closed political system, but disruption alone cannot govern a country or sustain a movement."

Leadership is not measured by the ability to command attention or unsettle rivals. It is measured by the capacity to convert influence into direction, disagreement into negotiation, and public frustration into a credible program. A disrupter may be indispensable in opening a closed political system, but disruption alone cannot govern a country or sustain a movement.

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The cost of disruption without direction

For Ethiopia, the stakes are particularly high. The country is already burdened by multiple armed conflicts, unresolved constitutional questions, displacement, economic pressure, and deep mistrust among political communities. In such a setting, political actors who amplify divisions without offering a pathway to reconciliation may unintentionally--or deliberately--make an already combustible environment more dangerous.

Opposition movements also carry a responsibility to the public. Their task is not merely to oppose the incumbent government; they must demonstrate that they can build a more inclusive and accountable political order. Coalitions need shared principles, transparent decision-making, and credible civilian leadership. Critics who identify weaknesses in such coalitions can make a valuable contribution--but only if they help clarify what should replace them.

The government, for its part, should not exploit opposition divisions as a substitute for addressing the grievances that fuel dissent. Nor should it dismiss criticism as sabotage. A healthy political environment requires space for disagreement, scrutiny, and peaceful competition. The same standards must apply to all political actors.

Conclusion: Disruption must have destination

The political disrupter is a paradoxical figure: capable of breaking political deadlock, yet equally capable of deepening it. The same influence that can awaken a society may also fracture its alliances. The same voice that once mobilized people for change may later become a source of uncertainty if it cannot articulate a consistent political destination.

Ethiopia does not need silence from its critics. It needs criticism that illuminates rather than obscures, opposition that proposes rather than merely denounces, and leaders who understand that political influence carries public responsibility. The decisive question is not whether a figure disrupts the political order, but what that disruption is intended to build.

Disruption without direction can become another form of political paralysis. Influence without accountability can become a liability. And opposition without a credible alternative can leave a nation trapped between the order it rejects and the future it cannot define. AS

Editor's Note: Lens is an independent political commentator whose work focuses on political dialogue, conflict resolution, governance, peacebuilding, and public-interest issues in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa. The author publishes under a pen name for personal and professional privacy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are that of the writer's and do not necessarily reflect the editorial of Addis Standard.