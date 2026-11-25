NAIROBI — Nairobi United notched their first win of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League, courtesy of a 2-0 win over 3K FC at the Moi Stadium in Embu on Wednesday afternoon.

Patrick Aussems' charges took the lead in the 17th minute through a Victor Matete own goal before Mohammed Bajaber scored his first goal in the added time of first half.

The win eases pressure on the Belgian whose side were flirting dangerously with relegation despite huge investments to upgrade the playing unit in the off-season.

Naibois are placed 15th with eight points from seven matches as the newbies sit a place higher with nine points -- having played a game more.

More to follow...