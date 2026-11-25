press release

To the men and women of the United States Marine Corps here with us tonight both from our Embassy, Camp Lemonnier, and the broader community,

Ladies and gentlemen, good evening and welcome to you all. It is a pleasure and an honor to join you tonight to celebrate the 251st birthday of the United States Marine Corps. Since its founding on November 10, 1775, the Marine Corps has embodied the values of honor, courage, and commitment, serving our nation with distinction in times of peace and war.

The Marine Corps is particularly important to those of us serving overseas at American embassies and consulates around the world. For nearly eight decades, Marine Security Guards have stood alongside their American diplomatic colleagues, protecting our people and making it possible for us to carry out our work.

Here in Djibouti, our Marines are an integral part of the Embassy team. Beyond their essential security responsibilities, they are valued colleagues who contribute to the success of our diplomatic mission and to our community. Their professionalism and dedication allow us to carry out our work safely every day.

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Tonight, in addition to celebrating the storied history of the Marine Corps, I want to recognize the exceptional service of our Embassy's Marine Security Guard Detachment over the past year.

Our Marines have responded to more than 30 real-world security incidents and strengthened their operational readiness through joint training with Quick Reaction Force teams at Camp Lemonnier. Along the way, they have demonstrated remarkable resilience and teamwork.

For more than two months this past year, the detachment operated without a Detachment Commander. Despite this challenge, our Marines maintained the highest standard of professionalism, fulfilled their responsibilities without interruption, and successfully completed their semiannual inspection. For their dedication and performance, they were recently recognized with the State Department's Meritorious Honor Award, an achievement in which every member of the detachment should take great pride.

Our Marines' contributions, however, extend well beyond their security responsibilities. Over the past year, they organized a very popular back-to-school boot camp for more than 30 children in our Embassy community, regularly supported my official travel throughout Djibouti, and strengthened ties with our military colleagues at Camp Lemonnier by hosting fellow service members at their residence.

Beyond our Embassy community, I would also like to recognize our U.S. military colleagues at Camp Lemonnier, our Djiboutian military partners, and the forces of our allied and partner nations stationed here in Djibouti. Their cooperation and commitment are essential to our shared efforts to promote peace and stability throughout the region.

Over the past year, we have seen important examples of this partnership in action. Exercise Bull Shark, which concluded last month, brought together forces from Djibouti, the United States, France, Japan, Italy, and Spain to strengthen the ability to respond jointly to crises across air, land, and sea. Also in October, Djibouti, the United States, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime inaugurated the Maritime Rule of Law Center of Excellence. Funded by the United States and established in partnership with the Djiboutian Coast Guard, this regional training hub will enhance maritime law enforcement capabilities across the Western Indian Ocean. In February, I joined President Guelleh to inaugurate the Maryama Training Center, a $28 million U.S. government-funded facility designed to prepare Djiboutian and regional forces for peacekeeping, crisis response, and counterterrorism missions. Throughout the year, U.S. military personnel have also worked alongside the Djiboutian Armed Forces, including providing specialized training on the surveillance systems aboard two U.S.-provided Cessna aircraft, strengthening Djibouti's ability to monitor its borders, patrol territorial waters, and detect potential threats.

And just yesterday, at Camp Lemonnier, we concluded the East Africa Security Forum, which brought together senior U.S. government officials, allied representatives, and Djiboutian Foreign Minister Omar to discuss shared regional security challenges.

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Together, these efforts serve to demonstrate the strength of our partnerships and our shared commitment to regional security. And behind each of these achievements is the hard work and dedication of my Embassy team, including the Marines we honor tonight.

To our Marine Security Guards, your hard work does not go unnoticed. On behalf of the entire Embassy community, thank you for your service and professionalism.

Ladies and gentlemen, may I ask you to rise and join me in a toast. [PAUSE] To the United States Marine Corps, to 251 years of faithful service, and to the Marines who continue to uphold its proud traditions around the world.

Thank you, and happy birthday, Marines!

Semper Fidelis!