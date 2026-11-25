press release

Foreign Minister Omar, General Morgan, General Nordhaus, General Carden, distinguished ambassadors, senior military officials, and esteemed colleagues: it is an honor to welcome you to Djibouti for this year's East Africa Security Forum. Soyez les bien venus.

There may be no better place to discuss regional security than Djibouti. For decades, this country has brought people together. It hosts the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, and it hosted the Arta conference in 2000, which helped Somalia take an important step toward rebuilding its institutions. In a region where neighbors don't always see eye to eye, Djibouti is a place where they can still sit together at the same table.

This forum carries on that tradition. Leaders from Djibouti, Europe, Japan, Australia, the Gulf, and across the Horn of Africa join us today. Your presence reflects a shared belief that dialogue and collaboration are the surest path to lasting security.

Instability across the Red Sea has affected the shipping lanes through the Bab el-Mandeb, which carry African exports and much of the world's commerce. Piracy has reappeared in the Gulf of Aden. Strains between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and renewed tensions in Tigray, require efforts to restore calm and promote dialogue. The people of Sudan continue to need support. Secretary Rubio has emphasized restraint, respect for territorial integrity, and dialogue in the Ethiopia-Eritrea conflict. Djibouti has long lived out those values, including through its compassion toward people seeking safety from across the strait.

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The United States deeply values our long friendship with Djibouti. The presence here today of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, and others at EASF reflect a shared understanding that this region's stability matters to the world. Freedom of navigation through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden serves every nation's interest.

Our approach rests on partnerships in which regional actors lead, because lasting solutions must be African led. The Maryama Training Center, which I opened in February with President Guelleh, shows this approach in practice. It was built with U.S. support and is now run by Djiboutian forces as a center of excellence for peacekeeping and counterterrorism training. At sea, the United States supports the UN Office on Drugs and Crime's work to strengthen Djibouti's Coast Guard. The new Djibouti Maritime Center of Excellence at the Doraleh Coast Guard training facility gives Djibouti a permanent home for maritime training that can serve partners across the region.

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Over the next two days, I encourage open, constructive dialogue in the spirit Djibouti has long championed. Together, we can help chart a more peaceful and prosperous future for East Africa. Thank you.