press release

General Morgan, distinguished Ambassadors, Charges senior military officials, esteemed colleagues and friends: good morning, and welcome to the East Africa Security Forum.

This year's gathering is bittersweet for me. It is my third, and final EASF, as U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti. Throughout the years, I have found that the caliber of participants gathered for this forum reflects its critical role in shaping policy and mobilizing resources for a region facing some of the world's most complex security, political, and economic challenges. You all know this because like me, you live it every day.

But much has changed since the last EASF. Evolving conflicts across the Gulf, the Red Sea, and the Horn of Africa are reshaping the security landscape and geopolitical alliances. They bear directly on key maritime arteries such as the Bab el-Mandeb, a waterway on which Djibouti, the Horn and the world depend.

The EASF encourages us to take a fresh look at how engagement with the countries of the Horn advances our shared interests. It also helps determine how best to reinforce the relationships that keep malign actors from exploiting fragile states and vulnerable communities.

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As we all know, conflicts seldom respect borders. The conflict in the Gulf has spilled into the Red Sea. Escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and Red Sea locations threaten energy infrastructure, civilian airports, and shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb. Piracy has also resurged in the Gulf of Aden. Conflicts across Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Sudan increasingly involve drones, proxy forces, and cross-border strikes. These threats are harder to manage and quicker to spread. External support for the warring parties continues to prolong Sudan's war, now in its fourth year. Fighting in northern Ethiopia has accelerated migration and human smuggling, with tragic human costs. Migrants face abuse and exploitation, and we regret that over a hundred people lost their lives when a Yemen-bound vessel capsized off Djibouti's coast last month. Secretary Rubio recently urged all parties in the Ethiopia-Eritrea conflict to de-escalate, respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, and return to dialogue. As he has made clear, this region cannot endure further conflict.

Geostrategic competition is also a key EASF theme. The United States and China offer competing visions for advancing peace, security, and prosperity. Ours rests on strong cooperation, quality investments, and our reliability to like-minded partners. That vision supports our counterterrorism mission, which remains urgent and unfinished. ISIS remains an ever-present threat across the continent, while Al-Shabaab is a growing regional threat. We must work together to deny extremist networks room to adapt and connect, including the burgeoning and troubling relationship between Al-Shabaab and the Houthis.

It is no coincidence that we meet in Djibouti, at the nexus of Africa and the Middle East, or as i like to say, on the seam between CENTCOM and AFRICOM. In Djibouti, U.S. Government civilian and military officers operate as one team, alongside a strong and diverse group of allies and partners. We respond seamlessly to crises on the continent while complementing CENTCOM's efforts in the Middle East. Djibouti's position demands a strategic view of how we maintain stability in the Horn and free passage through the Bab el-Mandeb, which is critical to global commerce and U.S. economic interests.

No single government can manage these cross-border threats, and diplomacy cannot resolve them without coordination with military power. The EASF helps us pool our experience and make efficient use of limited resources. Working together helps us counter trends that undermine peace, security, and prosperity. As the African proverb says, "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."

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Over the next two days, we will examine how tensions in the region affect freedom of navigation, regional trade, and security commitments across East Africa. These conversations matter because you bring ground-level perspective: what's working, where we're hitting obstacles, and what we've learned. That is what makes this forum worth the travel time.

Let me end by thanking our hosts from CJTF-HOA, General Morgan, General Baker, and the entire HOA team for giving us this chance to compare notes on regional security. I'm especially grateful to those who planned and executed EASF: Richard Grieve, Byron Davison, Michelle Spodek, Ryan Grealish, Josh Maberry, Selam Alemayo, Kris Fresonke, and Chuka Asike. Your hard work made all this possible. And to all of our participants, thank you to your commitment to the region.