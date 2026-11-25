The Bauchi State House of Assembly has referred a petition by the Miyetti Allah-Kautal Hore Association in Chinade, seeking the inclusion of its members in the allocation of forest reserves, to its House Committee on Petitions for investigation and further legislative action.

The petition was presented during plenary on Monday, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Yakubu Suleiman.

Presenting the petition, the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Petitions, Ibrahim Tanko Burra, told the House that it was submitted by the Chairman of the Miyetti Allah-Kautal Hore Association in Chinade, Alhaji Ummaru Muhammadu.

According to the petition, the association expressed concern over what it described as the exclusive allocation of forest reserves to farmers, alleging that its members had been left out of the process despite their legitimate interests in the use and management of the reserves.

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The association consequently appealed to the Assembly to intervene and ensure that its members were given adequate consideration in the allocation process.

Following deliberations, the lawmakers resolved to refer the petition to the Committee on Petitions for thorough investigation and appropriate recommendations.

The House also approved the inclusion of the members representing Madara/Chinade and Azare/Madangala constituencies as co-opted members of the committee to ensure a comprehensive examination of the issues raised.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Dr Abubakar Y. Suleiman, directed the committee to examine the concerns raised by the association and submit its findings and recommendations to the House for further legislative consideration.

He said the decision reflected the Assembly's commitment to inclusive representation, peaceful coexistence and addressing concerns relating to the equitable management and allocation of public resources.