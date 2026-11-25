Two civil society groupings have leapt to the defence of President Arthur Peter Mutharika, saying he should be judged on economic delivery rather than public appearances.

The Concerned Citizens of Malawi-People Power Movement and the Eastern Region CSOs Chapter issued a joint statement on Wednesday.

They rejected suggestions that the President's limited public appearances point to incapacity or a leadership vacuum.

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The statement came a day after the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) questioned the President's capacity and the constitutional role of First Vice-President Dr Jane Ansah.

The groups said claims about a president's fitness to govern cannot rest on "airport receptions, ceremonial engagements or the frequency of televised addresses".

They called for evidence and adherence to constitutional procedure.

"The presidential election of 16 September 2025 conferred a democratic mandate on President Mutharika," the statement said.

Public visibility, it added, is not in itself a constitutional measure of capacity.

The groups also defended executive delegation. They argued that government runs through ministers, senior civil servants and institutions, not through a head of state's presence at every event.

On Vice President Jane Ansah, the statement stressed the importance of her office but warned against assuming that her absence from some functions meant she had been sidelined.

It condemned gender-based discrimination and said concerns about her role should be measured against the law, not perception.

The groups urged a shift in focus to measurable outcomes: foreign exchange availability, fuel supplies, food security, healthcare, economic stability, procurement oversight, anti-corruption efforts, investor confidence and engagement with international lenders.

"Public appearances cannot substitute for these outcomes," the statement said.

They also urged PAC and other watchdogs to apply accountability standards consistently across administrations and within their own institutions.

The two groups reaffirmed support for the President and his recovery agenda, while saying that backing the government does not end the need for scrutiny.

They called for more regular communication with the public.

"Malawi needs solutions, not speculation; constructive engagement, not unnecessary confrontation; and measurable progress, not ceremonial leadership," the statement said.