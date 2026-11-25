Government has challenged financial service providers to tackle the bottlenecks holding back digital transactions, including high fees, poor networks and limited access in rural areas.

Speaking at the National Payments System Stakeholders Conference in Lilongwe on Wednesday, Principal Secretary for E-Government Prosper Mopiwa said most people use cash not by choice but because the systems have failed them.

A move to a cashless economy, he said, needs platforms that are affordable, reliable, accessible and trusted.

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"People are not resisting digital payments. They are frustrated by failed transactions, high charges and services that do not reach them. If we fix these challenges, Malawians will embrace digital transactions," he said.

He urged mobile money operators, commercial banks and payment providers to cut transaction costs, improve system stability and extend services to rural communities. He also called for stronger interoperability, consumer protection and financial literacy.

The conference brought together the Reserve Bank of Malawi, commercial banks, mobile money operators, payment providers and government agencies.

Reserve Bank Director of National Payment Systems Angella Mjojo said the central bank was working with stakeholders on the challenges.

Complaints about failed mobile transactions go to its consumer protection wing, she said, but customers should first approach their service provider.

She added that several regulations were in preparation and "will be coming out very soon".

High transaction costs are being addressed through the National Payments Council, which meets quarterly.

Airtel Money Managing Director Thokozani Kamkondo Sande said connectivity has improved greatly in five years, driving growth in digital transactions.

She said the main fraud risk is social engineering, where scammers trick customers into revealing information or sending money.

Airtel Money works with the Reserve Bank, MACRA and banks through a fraud task force, and it has deployed an AI-based spam alert service.

Airtel only calls customers through its dedicated short code, Sande said, so calls from ordinary numbers claiming to be from Airtel should be treated as scams.

Customers should check the recipient's name using the KYC lookup before entering their PIN, she said, since most wrong transactions come from keying in agent codes incorrectly.

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Reversing a transaction sent to a wrong number takes time, she added, because the recipient must confirm it.