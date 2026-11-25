A Malawian newspaper has joined a religious group in calling on President Peter Mutharika to address the nation directly, saying public frustration over the economy and governance has grown too great to ignore.

In an editorial headlined "Malawians deserve leadership, not silence," The Nation said pressure was mounting on the president to speak.

The paper added its voice to the Public Affairs Committee, an interfaith body that has demanded a national address, and described the request as "an urgent necessity" rather than a political demand.

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The editorial listed persistent fuel and gas shortages, a lack of essential drugs in public hospitals, erratic power supply and a steep rise in the cost of living.

It also cited the stalled recruitment of a substantive director general for the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which it said had left the agency "toothless," and warned that a possible El Niño could worsen food and energy insecurity.

It asked "Where is the President?" and called the question "a legitimate reflection of public distress."

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party has rejected the calls.

In a statement signed by its secretary general, Peter Mukhito, the party said questions about the president's health must be settled through constitutional procedures and backed by evidence, not public pressure.

The DPP said it respected the committee's role in promoting accountability but questioned its conclusions on presidential incapacitation and on the constitutional role of First Vice President Jane Ansah.

It said Malawians elected Mutharika on September 16, 2025, knowing his age, and gave him a five-year constitutional term.

Advanced age, limited public appearances and the absence of televised addresses did not on their own amount to constitutional incapacity, it said.

The party acknowledged fuel and forex shortages and rising living costs, but said the government inherited an economy in deep distress.

It challenged the committee to account for its own interventions under the previous administration, arguing that transparency should apply consistently, whatever a critic's political or religious affiliation.

The government, it said, should be judged on its performance and on whether it improves Malawians' lives.

The DPP statement does not directly answer the call for a live address, and it does not dispute the shortages the editorial describes.

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The editorial's claims about the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Speaker's remarks were not addressed.