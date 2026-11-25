The Pontifical Missionary Society (PMS) in Malawi and Luntha Television are strengthening their collaboration in a renewed effort to bring the Gospel to children, recognising the vital role of Catholic media in the evangelisation and formation of the young.

Meeting in Lilongwe on Monday, PMS diocesan directors and representatives of the Church-owned broadcaster reflected on how the long-running Sunday children's television programme can become a more effective instrument of mission, drawing greater participation from children in all eight Catholic dioceses of Malawi.

Speaking after the discussions, PMS national director Fr Peter Madeya said the initiative seeks not only to sustain the programme but also to deepen its pastoral impact by ensuring that children encounter Christ through content that is faith-filled, educational and engaging.

"The meeting helped us to strengthen this platform so that it can better serve children throughout the country," Fr Madeya said.

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He noted that wider diocesan involvement would enable children from different parts of Malawi to share their faith experiences and talents while fostering a stronger sense of belonging to the universal Church.

As part of the renewed partnership, Luntha TV will provide formation for children's animators through both in-person and online training.

The aim is to equip those involved in the apostolate with the skills needed to communicate the Gospel effectively to young audiences in an increasingly media-driven world.

The meeting also explored the possibility of selected Malawian children's programmes being aired on Uganda Catholic Television, opening new opportunities for missionary outreach and cultural exchange among Catholic communities in Africa.

For his part, Fr David Niwagaba, director of Luntha TV, reaffirmed the broadcaster's commitment to placing children at the heart of its evangelising mission.

He described television as a powerful means of proclaiming the Good News and accompanying children in their faith journey, particularly at a time when young people are increasingly shaped by digital and broadcast media.

Fr Niwagaba also expressed the station's readiness to work alongside PMS in producing and recording programmes across the country's dioceses, helping to ensure that the richness and diversity of the local Church are reflected on screen.

The initiative reflects the Church's continuing commitment to the New Evangelisation, harnessing modern means of communication to proclaim Christ to a new generation and to support parents, catechists and parish communities in the faith formation of children.