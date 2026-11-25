Schools across Malawi will close a week earlier than planned next month after the government aligned the academic calendar with an extended Christmas and New Year break for civil servants.

The Ministry of Education has revised the end of the first term of the 2026/27 academic year from 18 December to 11 December, following a government decision to allow public servants to begin their festive holiday earlier and return to work on 4 January 2027.

In a statement signed by Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Ken Ndala, the ministry said the revised date would apply to all public and private primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges.

The move, however, has drawn concern from school operators who say the late change risks disrupting carefully planned academic programmes.

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Wycliffe Chimwendo Banda, president of the Independent Schools Association of Malawi (ISAMA), said schools had already organised teaching schedules and other activities based on the harmonised calendar issued by government.

"The adjustment has affected planning because schools were working with the academic calendar that had already been communicated," he said.

The decision means learners and teachers will begin their Christmas holiday a week earlier than expected, while schools may now have to review timetables and termly targets to accommodate the shortened first term.

The change follows the government's wider decision to grant civil servants an extended festive season break, allowing them to stop work on 11 December and resume duties on 4 January.