Minister of Lands Chimwemwe Chipungu has announced the postponement of the planned relocation of the Kasasile community, saying the move will only proceed once essential social amenities are provided at the resettlement site.

Chipungu made the announcement following a meeting with Paramount Chief Mbelwa, Senior Chief Mpherembe, Senior Chief Nyaluwanga, other traditional leaders from Kasasile, and key stakeholders held at Mzuzu Hotel.

The minister said the stakeholders agreed to delay the relocation to allow authorities time to provide critical services, including access to clean and potable water, schools and health facilities.

"During the discussions, we agreed to postpone the relocation to a later date to allow for the provision of essential social amenities, including access to clean and portable water, schools and health facilities, which are critical to the well-being of the affected communities," Chipungu said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed that relocation efforts must be accompanied by adequate social services to ensure affected families are resettled in a safe, dignified and sustainable environment.

"We believe that relocation must go hand in hand with access to basic social services to ensure that the affected families are resettled in a safe, dignified and sustainable environment," he said.

Chipungu added that government would continue consulting traditional leaders and other stakeholders to ensure the relocation process is conducted responsibly and inclusively.

"We will continue engaging all traditional leaders and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the relocation process is handled responsibly, inclusively and in the best interests of the people," he said.

The minister also thanked President Professor Peter Mutharika for supporting the relocation initiative, saying the President had demonstrated commitment to the welfare of the Kasasile community.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to President Professor Peter Mutharika for his directive and commitment to facilitating the relocation of the Kasasile community, demonstrating his concern for the welfare and well-being of the people," Chipungu said.

The relocation programme is aimed at resettling families from Kasasile, with government maintaining that the process will only move forward once the necessary infrastructure and public services are in place.