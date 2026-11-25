The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) will release the 2026 Grade 7 results on Friday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerai Moyo has announced.

Moyo announced on X that he is confident there will be an improved pass rate this year.

"I'm pleased to inform parents, guardians, development partners and all stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) will release the 2026 Grade 7 Examinations Results this Friday (27 November 2026).

"I'm optimistic that the pass rate will increase phenomenally as we celebrate our First Examinations under the Heritage-Based Framework," said Moyo.

Last year's pass rate stood at 48.49 per cent, down from 49.01 per cent in 2024.

Since 2018, ZIMSEC has never recorded a pass rate above 50 percent; it remains to be seen whether the threshold will be breached this year.

The timely release of the results will allow ample time for parents to look for 2027 Form 1 places.