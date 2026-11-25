Newly crowned Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Hardrock FC have dominated the 2026 PSL Best XI Calendar of the Year, contributing three players to the 11-man selection.

The Kwekwe-based side, which enjoyed a remarkable debut season in the top flight, has been rewarded for its impressive campaign with the inclusion of three standout performers.

The trio comprises Golden Boot winner Washington Navaya, Eswatini midfielder Neliswa Dhlamini and mid-season signing Prince Dube.

Navaya, who finished the season with 17 goals to retain the Golden Boot award, headlines Hardrock's representatives. He is also in contention to win the Soccer Star of the Year award for the second consecutive time.

Scottland FC contributed two players to the calendar: record-breaking goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, who kept 21 clean sheets, and midfielder Mthokozisi Msebe.

CAPS United also have two representatives, with midfielder Ishmael Wadi and defender Nyasha Gurende making the selection.

Harare giants Dynamos, who finished fifth, have one representative in midfielder Frank Agyemang, while Highlanders are represented by Mongameli Tshuma.

Third-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars complete the selection with their outstanding midfielder Farai Madanhanga.