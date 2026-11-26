Climate and development finance for Africa's fragile and conflict-affected settings must be designed from the outset to prevent conflict and strengthen social cohesion.

This is, according to a new African Development Bank Group report launched at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on 18 November 2026.

Titled Advancing the Climate-Peace Agenda: Mobilising Climate Finance for Conflict Prevention, Resilience and Peacebuilding in Africa, the report was jointly prepared by the Bank's Transition States Coordination Office and its Climate Change and Green Growth Department, in consultation with partners including the African Union, ODI Global, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Islamic Development Bank.

The report highlights a significant imbalance. Africa contributes less than 4% of global carbon dioxide emissions, yet climate vulnerability increasingly overlaps with fragility, conflict, food insecurity and displacement. Fragile and conflict-affected contexts received only about US$10 per person a year in adaptation finance between 2014 and 2021, compared with about US$161 elsewhere. Africa's annual adaptation needs exceed US$70 billion, against about US$14.8 billion in tracked adaptation finance.

To address this, the report calls for a paradigm shift to go beyond "do no harm" and conflict sensitivity towards intentional, peace-positive investment. "Climate finance in fragile settings must be designed for peace from the start, by asking who benefits, who is excluded and how each investment strengthens social cohesion," said Yero Baldeh, Director of the Bank's Transition States Coordination Office.

"Climate action in Africa cannot succeed if it bypasses the places where risks are greatest," added Anthony Nyong, Director of the Bank's Climate Change and Green Growth Department. "This report gives us a practical roadmap to make adaptation finance more flexible, better targeted and more effective."

Countries facing these pressures share that view. "'Do no harm' is a cardinal principle. But what about 'do good'?" said Liban Dahir Obsiye, Executive Director of Somalia's National Climate Fund. "We must be proactive in designing projects that involve communities and build resilience at the community level."

From recommendations to action

The report sets out five strategic recommendations:

make conflict prevention and peace explicit co-objectives of climate and development finance

turn integrated climate, conflict and displacement data into early warning and anticipatory action

deploy flexible, risk-tolerant and blended finance tailored to fragile settings

strengthen institutional capacity and project preparation

connect regional cooperation with locally owned delivery

Eight priority actions put these recommendations into practice. Within the Bank, they will inform the forthcoming Climate Change and Green Growth Action Plan and the implementation of the 17th replenishment of the African Development Fund. This builds on more than US$29 billion in climate finance since 2016, including more than US$1.8 billion for fragile settings through the Bank's Transition Support Facility.

Partners at the launch underlined the importance of investing early. "When you are financing the institutions, you are financing the pipeline, the policies and the projects that come," said Elizabeth Dykstra-McCarthy, Research Policy Advisor in the Office of the Executive Director at the Green Climate Fund. "There is a reputation that these markets are too risky, but when you invest upstream, it is possible."

They also called on financiers to rethink how risk is weighed. "It comes back to one question: what is the risk of not engaging in these contexts?" said Sinead Walsh, Principal Research Fellow at ODI Global. "As financial providers, we must adjust to the context, rather than asking the context to adjust to our requirements."

African leadership, shared agenda

Aligned with the Bank's Four Cardinal Points, its Ten-Year Strategy and its fragility strategy, the report also complements the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery and Peace, the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) Baku Call and the emerging Common African Position on Climate Change, Peace and Security.

The launch follows the African Union Peace and Security Council's consideration of that position, the product of consultations since 2023 with member states, regional economic communities, civil society and the private sector, building on Agenda 2063.

"This report is timely", said Samson Ogallah, Head of Unit - Climate Change at the African Union Commission. "It will help us establish the baseline indicators for its implementation and coordinate action at continental, regional, national and local levels."

For affected communities, climate risk, fragility and conflict are interlinked rather than separate challenges. "Climate risks do not happen in a vacuum. They happen in contexts of fragility, poverty and governance challenges," said Idris Ahmed, Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society, on behalf of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. "If climate finance does not support the entire continuum of risk management, it risks being ineffective."

The discussion also drew on interventions from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Climate Prediction and Applications Centre, the United Nations Climate Security Mechanism, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and the African Development Bank Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change and Energy.

With the 32nd Conference of the Parties (COP32) scheduled for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2027, the report offers a basis for African-led action to place climate, peace and development at the centre of the global climate agenda.

COP31 dedicated webpage