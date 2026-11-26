The African Development Bank Group and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have committed to working more closely together to widen access to finance and business support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Côte d'Ivoire and across Africa.

The two multilateral development banks brought together government leaders and representatives of financial institutions and the private sector in Abidjan on 24 November for an event titled Africa SME Business Day 2026. The event featured discussions focused on practical ways to finance SMEs, share risk and support promising micro-enterprises and SMEs.

Bank Group President Dr Sidi Ould Tah stressed that no institution could meet the challenges facing African SMEs on its own. "We need to work together, with governments, with the ecosystem, with all the players, within a coalition in which each one brings, according to its own mandate and instruments, the right answers to the problems Africa faces," he said.

President Ould Tah welcomed the EBRD's growing activity in Africa, and in Côte d'Ivoire in particular. Closer cooperation, he noted, should make it possible to design financing solutions tailored to different types of business. "We cannot have a one-size-fits-all solution for all SMEs and for very small enterprises," he said, noting that formal and informal businesses do not face the same constraints, and require different forms of support.

"SMEs are at the heart of economic transformation. [They] are the most powerful engine of job creation and economic growth," said EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso. She pointed out that many still face barriers to finance, markets, governance and digitalisation.

The EBRD's approach goes beyond lending, Renaud-Basso said. It pairs financing with advisory support to help businesses strengthen management, improve energy efficiency, accelerate digital transformation, raise environmental and governance standards and reach new markets.

The EBRD, which already works with companies and financial institutions in Côte d'Ivoire, has begun rolling out financing and risk-sharing instruments designed to widen SMEs' access to finance.

"That is the whole idea behind this partnership: to join our forces, join our instruments, join our expertise, so as to deliver together what is needed," Renaud-Basso said.

Côte d'Ivoire's Minister of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts, Kalil Konaté, commended the plans for closer cooperation between the two multilateral development banks. Pointing to their complementary strengths, he cited the Bank Group's knowledge of African economies and the EBRD's expertise in private sector development and investment. "Your mobilisation shows that financing SMEs is a shared responsibility," Konaté said. He argued that conventional profitability criteria could not simply be applied to every business project, particularly those led by young people and women.

The President of the WAEMU Commission, Abdoulaye Diop, underlined the importance of regional integration for SMEs, including access to a larger market, harmonised rules and the free movement of goods and services, which enable them to grow beyond national borders and build scale.

The panel sessions examined how Africa could mobilise more of its own institutional capital for productive investment -- a major strategic objective of the Bank Group under President Ould Tah.

Denis Charles Kouassi, Director General of Côte d'Ivoire's National Social Security Fund (CNPS), said the institution's financial and monetary portfolio had grown from CFA 94 billion (about USD 157 million) in 2012 to CFA 2 trillion (about USD 3.34 billion) today. Over the same period, its investments in companies jumped from CFA 11 billion (about USD 18.4 million) to more than CFA 500 billion (close to USD 835 million), illustrating the potential of domestic institutional investors to channel long-term capital to the private sector.

Edoh Kossi Amenounvé, Director General of the Regional Securities Exchange (BRVM), made the case for capital markets as a source of SME finance. He pointed to the bourse's dedicated SME segment, designed to ease smaller companies' access to the market, and to retail savings, which could be mobilised to finance the region's businesses over the long term.

Discussions also covered financing SMEs within industrial value chains, new approaches to sharing SME-related risk, and the role of digitalisation, innovation and regional markets in helping businesses expand.

SME leaders stressed the importance of easing the tax burden and shortening payment delays, which bear directly on their cash flow and their capacity to invest.