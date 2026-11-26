World football-ruling body, FIFA, on Tuesday appointed Mr. Atilola Shina Bashiru as an additional member of the Normalisation Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation.

His appointment brings to six the membership of the committee, with Sampson Ebomhe (chairman), Dr Joe Abah (member), Mr. Godwin Enakhena (member), Ms Amina Yerima (member) and Mr. Daniel Amokachi (member) having been appointed on Wednesday, 18th November.

Mr. Bashiru's appointment is seen as a conscious effort by FIFA to inject corporate sector representation and marketing expertise into the Normalisation Committee and the long-term reforms of the NFF.

Bashiru is a business development professional and a digital enthusiast with expertise in driving and executing digital and transaction strategy. Currently an executive director at Premium Trust Bank, he has robust experience in sports marketing and sponsorship management.