We must do more to protect our women and girls

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world today to mark the beginning of the 16 days of activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women (which annually commences on 25th November and ends on 10th December), we must do more to protect our women and girls. From physical and verbal abuse to rape and even murder, it is evident that relevant authorities in the country are not doing enough to tackle this menace that manifests in new forms and trends.

The 2026 theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, 'UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls: Ensure justice, protect survivors, end impunity' could therefore not be more apt. Especially in a country where abused women rarely report the violence they endure, for fear of being stigmatised by the society.

This year, the United Nations Secretary-General's UNiTE campaign focuses on ensuring justice, protecting survivors, and ending impunity. "The campaign calls for justice systems that work for all women and girls, with safe reporting mechanisms, accessible survivor-centred services, effective enforcement of laws and greater accountability for perpetrators and institutions alike," according to the UN statement. "It recognises that violence against women and girls takes place across all spaces - at home, at work, in public and online - and that these forms of violence often overlap and reinforce one another."

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Despite the stringent provisions in the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015, there is hardly a day without a report of a man visiting violence either on his spouse or girlfriend. Meanwhile, the law prohibits, among others, battery, and harmful traditional practices; provides a legislative and legal framework for the prevention of all forms of violence against women and girls and prohibits economic abuse, forced isolation from family and friends, substance attack, incest and indecent exposure among others. But the issue of justice for victims being highlighted this year is very important.

Perhaps because of the patriarchal interpretations within our various faiths which preach endurance as a sure pathway to heaven, our religious leaders most often advise forgiveness, even in the most bizarre of instances. Inevitably, the victim and the abuser are usually counselled to settle their differences, rather than make public the injury or the violence within. Again, most abused women who opt to remain in the most challenging of marriages claim stability for their children as the excuse for their 'fortitude'.

Against the background that curbing these tragic incidents is a collective responsibility, Nigerians must be alerted to the fact that battery and assault remain felonies in our law books, even where inflicted between spouses. We must therefore understand that ignoring the subtle signals of violence can only lead to fatal consequences as we have witnessed lately. Assault and battery, even though serious offences in our law books, are hardly ever perceived as crimes by many of our law enforcement agencies, unless the acts ultimately culminate in the occurrence of death.

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We also enjoin critical stakeholders to make more efforts to understand the underlying causes and dynamics of this growing violence, if only to redeem the stability of the family unit and society. We cannot continue to ignore the upsurge in these occurrences, for the implications on our collective psyche, as citizenry, and our development as a nation, are ominous. More disturbing is that complaints of violence and abuse (against family members) made at our police stations, where girls and women can summon the courage to do so, are often dismissed as domestic matters, especially where such violence occurs between spouses.

Addressing these concerns is the only way to assure our women and girls that we care about their welfare and wellbeing, and the health and prosperity of the nation.