As an artistic marvel, you can expect the reputation of Laika's stop-motion latest, Wildwood, to spread and strengthen over time, much like the film's magical ivy.

If you need an indication of the nature and tone of new stop-motion animated film Wildwood --from Coraline, ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings makers Laika - in the film's opening moments, a miserable young boy strips naked, breaks open his chest to find a clockwork heart and promptly jumps off a manor balcony, committing suicide in front of his devastated mother.

Translation: this is dark stuff. Like fantasy films of the 1980s, and the animated films of the same period, Wildwood is a movie with consequence. No manic slapstick or catchy, colourful music numbers here. Characters can die suddenly, with zero chance of return, and the emotional turmoil that plagues heroes and villains alike is unusually complex.

Put another way, Wildwood is sophisticated inside and out. In development for 16 years - with work beginning a week after Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis's illustrated young adult fantasy novel hit bookstores - this 132-minute fantasy epic is a technological marvel, pushing the capabilities of stop-motion to its apex (with some CGI enhancements).

We're talking large-scale crowd scenes and Braveheart-style pitched running battles, meticulously manipulated into place by hand, and so buttery smooth in their movements that you may...