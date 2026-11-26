Nairobi — Kenyan champions Nairobi City Thunder suffered an 83-71 defeat to Zambia's Munali Suns in their second game of the Road to BAL 2027 Elite 16 Division East Group at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Tuesday night.

Thunder captain Tylor Ongwae led the hosts with 21 points and six rebounds, while Florent Thamba contributed 12 points and 18 rebounds. Garang Ding also added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Despite dominating the boards 50-46, Thunder were undone by 19 turnovers, particularly in a sluggish second half that allowed the Zambian champions to take control of the contest.

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The hosts recovered from a 26-20 deficit in the opening quarter to draw level at 37-37 at halftime after taking the second quarter 17-11.

However, Munali Suns returned from the break with renewed intensity, winning the third quarter 22-16 before sealing the victory with a 24-18 advantage in the final period.

The defeat came a day after Thunder opened their campaign with a narrow 83-81 victory over Burundi's Urunani on Monday night.

Elsewhere on Game Day Two, Mozambique's Ferroviario da Beira registered a commanding 94-62 victory over Botswana's Dolphins Basketball Club.

Tanzania's Dar City maintained their winning start with a 91-79 triumph over Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers, while South Sudan's Patriot Basketball Club edged Urunani 109-108 in a thrilling encounter.

The tournament will take a one-day break on Wednesday before resuming on Thursday, when Thunder return to action against high-flying South Sudanese side Patriot Basketball Club.