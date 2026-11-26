From university lecture halls and technical education institutions to local government offices and security agencies, Rwanda's newly elected mayors bring diverse professional backgrounds to district leadership.

Eighteen districts have new mayors, while nine incumbents have retained their positions following the latest district executive committee elections.

Among the new mayors are academics, education administrators, project management professionals and seasoned local government officials.

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Some are making the transition from other professions to district leadership, while others are taking on greater responsibilities after serving as vice-mayors, executive secretaries and in other administrative roles.

ALSO READ: All nine incumbent mayors re-elected for another term

Here is a look at Rwanda's new mayors and the professional experience they bring to office, as well as the other leaders elected to district executive committees.

Meet the new mayors

Musanze - Marie-Grâce Berwa

Berwa has a background in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), having previously served on the management board of Muhabura Integrated Polytechnic College (MIPC), based in Musanze District.

Ngororero - Jean-Paul Birorimana

Birorimana brings experience in district planning and project management. He previously headed the planning department at Ngororero District and holds a postgraduate qualification in project management.

Gicumbi - Vincent Hategekimana

With a background in development studies and agricultural project management, Hategekimana previously led tea farming outgrower projects in Nyaruguru District as general manager of Services Company Outgrower Nyaruguru (SCON Ltd).

He holds a master's degree in development studies from Kigali Independent University (ULK).

Huye - Vedaste Nshimiyimana

Nshimiyimana brings extensive experience in local government administration. He served as executive secretary of Huye District from 2008 to 2024 before being transferred to Rusizi District. He later became executive secretary of the Southern Province.

Muhanga - Gérard Niyonshuti

Niyonshuti joins district leadership from higher education administration. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has served as manager of the Assets and Services Management Division at the University of Rwanda since February 2020.

ALSO READ: What to know as councillors elect district mayors

Gatsibo - Jean-Léonard Sekanyange

Sekanyange is no stranger to the district's leadership, having previously served as its vice-mayor in charge of economic development.

His work covered agriculture, livestock development, fodder production, irrigation infrastructure, agro-processing, water supply and efforts to curb substandard alcoholic beverages.

Ruhango - Virginie Mukasonga

Mukasonga brings experience in academia and education administration. She holds a bachelor's degree in education management and administration and has served as dean of student affairs, assistant lecturer and staff representative on the governing body of the University of Kigali.

Nyamagabe - Thaddée Habimana

Habimana takes up the district's top leadership position after previously serving as its vice-mayor in charge of economic development.

Rutsiro - Vincent Gakumba

Gakumba comes from a security background, having previously headed the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) in the Western Province.

Bugesera - Ezra Gahiga Mutwara

Mutwara brings experience in local government administration and development planning. He previously served as executive secretary of Nyarugenge District and director of planning in Ngoma District.

He was elected to the Bugesera District Council ahead of the mayoral election.

Burera - Ildephonse Niyibizi

Niyibizi has a background in budgeting, planning and project management. He previously worked at Muhabura Integrated Polytechnic College (MIPC) in Musanze, where he was responsible for budgeting and planning. He holds a postgraduate qualification in project management.

ALSO READ: Nine mayors re-elected as district councilors

Gisagara - Joseph Ntihinyurwa

Ntihinyurwa brings experience in grassroots administration and security. He previously served as executive secretary of Nyabimata Sector in Nyaruguru District.

Before taking up sector leadership positions, he headed the District Administration Security Support Organ (DASSO) in Nyaruguru.

Nyanza - Pierre Célestin Bimenyimana

Bimenyimana comes from academia and higher education administration. He previously lectured at the University of Rwanda and served as an adviser to the deputy vice-chancellor in charge of academic affairs and research.

Rwamagana - Marie Grace Sandra Musabwasoni

Musabwasoni brings a background in healthcare and education. A midwife and nurse educator, she has worked at the University of Rwanda for more than a decade.

Nyaruguru - Theodat Siboyintore

Siboyintore has experience in academia and civil society, having previously worked as a university lecturer and served as president of IBUKA in Huye District.

Kamonyi - Patricia Murekatete

Murekatete brings experience in grassroots administration, having previously served as executive secretary of Kagarama Sector in Kicukiro District.

Other newly elected mayors are Chantal Uwamahoro of Rulindo District and Jacqueline Uwingabire of Nyabihu District. A search for details about their professional backgrounds didn't yield anything at the time of publication.

Nine mayors retain their positions

While the elections ushered in new faces, nine incumbent mayors retained their positions, ensuring continuity in the leadership of their respective districts.

Some have been in office for several years, while others had been serving in acting capacities ahead of the elections.

Vestine Mukandayisenga of Gakenke was first elected mayor in December 2023, while Gerald Muzungu of Karongi had been serving as acting mayor since November 2024. Muzungu previously served two terms as mayor of Kirehe District.

ALSO READ: Elections: Karongi, Rubavu mayors retain district council seats

Nathalie Niyonagira returns as mayor of Ngoma, a position she held during the 2021-2026 term. Narcisse Mupenzi became mayor of Nyamasheke in 2023, while Phanuel Sindayiheba took office in Rusizi in March 2025.

Fred Hategekimana had been serving as acting mayor of Kayonza ahead of the elections, while Prosper Mulindwa, who was elected mayor of Rubavu in December 2023, also retained his position.

Bruno Rangira was elected for a second term as mayor of Kirehe. Henry Kakooza, meanwhile, had been serving as acting mayor of Nyagatare before the elections.

Who are the new vice-mayors?

Beyond the mayoral elections, districts also elected new vice-mayors to oversee economic development and social affairs.

Bugesera elected Protais Mpayimana as vice-mayor in charge of economic development and Grace Tusiime Mukandori as vice-mayor in charge of social affairs. In Burera, the two portfolios went to Anet Isabane Dusabe and Amani Wilson Mwambutsa, respectively.

Gakenke elected Justin Irakarama and Jean Bosco Hakizimana as vice-mayors in charge of economic development and social affairs, respectively, while Didas Mwumvaneza and Xaverine Nyiranshuti took up the corresponding positions in Gatsibo.

Gisagara elected Sylvain Gato to oversee economic development and Jeannette Uwingabire to oversee social affairs. In Huye, Laurent Nshimiyumuremyi and Médiatrice Mukeshimana were elected to the respective positions.

David Rugwiro Gahamanyi and Nadine Kayitesi will oversee economic development and social affairs, respectively, in Kamonyi, while Karongi elected Jean Pierre Mujyambere and Alphonsine Mukamunana to the same positions.

Muhanga elected Eric Bizimana as vice-mayor in charge of economic development and Marie Cécile Muhoracyeye as vice-mayor in charge of social affairs. In Musanze, Dedan Nishimwe was elected to oversee economic development.

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Ngoma elected Augustin Fares Ruyumbu as vice-mayor in charge of economic development. Ngororero elected Yvette Iraguha to the same position and Jean Paul Ndikubwimana as vice-mayor in charge of social affairs.

In Nyagatare, Frank Shyaka will oversee economic development, while Hilarie Niyigena will be in charge of social affairs. Nyamagabe elected Rose Uwamariya and Guillaume Furaha to the respective positions.

Nyamasheke elected Emile Nyabyenda to oversee economic development and Jeanne d'Arc Uwamwiza to oversee social affairs. In Nyaruguru, the two portfolios went to Marie Grace Mutoni Uwase and Prosper Nsaziyinka, respectively.

In Kayonza, Jules Higiro, who previously served as acting vice-mayor, was elected vice-mayor in charge of economic development, while Béatrice Nshizirungu was elected to oversee social affairs.

Nyanza elected Tharcisse Gihana and Consolée Urujeni to oversee economic development and social affairs, respectively.

Nyabihu elected Karima Ndayambaje as vice-mayor in charge of economic development and Michel Usengumuremyi as vice-mayor in charge of social affairs, while Rutsiro elected Bernadette Nikuze to oversee social affairs.

Vice-mayors who retained their positions

Several incumbent vice-mayors also retained their positions, including Francine Mukakalisa and Alfred Habimana of Rusizi, who will continue to oversee social affairs and economic development, respectively.

Theobald Kayiranga retained his position as vice-mayor in charge of social affairs in Musanze, while Marie Gloriose Mukayiranga was re-elected to the same position in Ngoma.

Gicumbi retained both its vice-mayors, with Jean Marie Vianney Mbonyintwari continuing to oversee social affairs and Parfaite Uwera remaining in charge of economic development.

Other vice-mayors who retained their economic development portfolios include Emmanuel Uwizeyimana of Rutsiro, Richards Kagabo Rwamunono of Rwamagana, Modeste Nzirabatinya of Kirehe and Theoneste Rugerinyange of Rulindo.