Kayonza District is planning a major industrial and logistics development in Gatagara, together with factories, modern storage facilities and cross-border trade infrastructure, as part of a transformation programme running to 2050.

The proposed Gatagara light-industrial and logistics hub, to be located in Mukarange City, is one of the priority projects in the district's land-use master plan, which seeks to position Kayonza as a centre for agro-industry, tourism, mining and regional trade.

The hub is expected to serve as an employment centre. The plan also provides for affordable housing and supporting social infrastructure around the industrial area to promote integrated development.

The project is among the priorities for the first implementation phase, covering 2024 to 2030, according to the master plan published in the Official Gazette on November 20.

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In the second phase, covering 2030 to 2035, the plan proposes fish-feed and animal-feed factories at Gatagara, alongside warehouses and modern storage facilities equipped with technology.

The facilities are intended to strengthen links between industrial development, agriculture and livestock production. The Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Ministry of Agriculture, the private sector and the district are named among the stakeholders.

A wider regional logistics ambition

Beyond the industrial hub, Kayonza is planning an Integrated Cross-Border Trade and Logistics Hub to facilitate domestic and regional commerce.

The proposed development includes logistics facilities such as warehouses and cold-chain infrastructure, as well as cross-border market facilities and improved accessibility. The plan identifies Kibare Cross-Border Market, in Ndego Sector, as part of the project.

Kayonza's position along routes linking Rwanda with Tanzania and Uganda is identified as a major advantage for trade and logistics. The district also plans to strengthen commercial activity along the Kayonza-Rwamagana, Kayonza-Uganda and Kayonza-Tanzania corridors.

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These developments are expected to be complemented by new road infrastructure, including bypasses to divert heavy trucks away from urban centres.

In Kayonza town, the plan proposes a 2.28-kilometre bypass for trucks heading to Tanzania, while Kabarondo is earmarked for the upgrading of 2.94 kilometres of existing bypass roads.

Six major development programmes

The master plan groups 137 catalytic projects into six programmes. These cover modernising farming and livestock keeping, developing eco-cultural tourism, mining responsibly and processing minerals locally, building integrated cross-border trade and logistics facilities, restoring watersheds and strengthening climate resilience, and managing waste in a circular way while shifting to clean energy.

Under agriculture, the district plans hillside and marshland irrigation, modernisation of the maize and rice value chains, agro-processing, and support for growers of commodities such as soya and peanuts.

The tourism programme includes hospitality infrastructure along the Akagera National Park corridor, water-based tourism on Lake Muhazi, cultural tourism facilities, a golf course, and a proposed events hub with Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) venues.

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Other proposed attractions include developments around Ikirenge cya Ruganzu and the Nyirabiyoro site, a Rural African Art Gallery, Rwinkwavu Stadium, mountain-climbing and cycling destinations, and a wetland park in Rwinkwavu Sector.

In mining, the district plans to rehabilitate mining sites and promote the processing of minerals into products such as tiles, bricks, concrete aggregates, slabs, sculptures and paint.

The environmental programme proposes upgrading the Mburabuturo waste storage facility, establishing a briquette production plant in Gahini, and promoting waste-to-energy initiatives using agricultural residues in Gahini, Rukara and Murundi.

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A long-term transformation

The master plan will be implemented in three phases: 2024-2030, 2030-2035 and 2035-2050.

The first phase prioritises projects in existing urban centres and areas with basic infrastructure. These include the Gatagara industrial and logistics development, tourism investment around Akagera National Park and Lake Muhazi, and improvements to commercial centres.

The second phase is expected to expand industrial development, logistics, affordable housing, tourism infrastructure, roads and public utilities. The final phase will focus on completing the identified catalytic projects, strengthening industrial development, agriculture and tourism, and expanding infrastructure and social housing.

Kayonza District is the lead implementing institution, working with national government agencies, development partners and the private sector.

The plan will remain in force until 2050, with a comprehensive review possible after 10 years or whenever considered necessary.