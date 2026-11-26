Dar City maintained their perfect start to the 2027 Road to BAL Elite 16 East Division after overcoming a stubborn Namuwongo Blazers side 91-79 on Tuesday in Nairobi to register their second consecutive victory in Group B.

The Tanzanian champions, who reached the BAL playoff quarter-finals in 2026, were pushed all the way by the Ugandan champions in an entertaining contest that featured 16 lead changes.

The two sides remained evenly matched for most of the game, with Namuwongo Blazers taking a narrow 67-66 lead into the fourth quarter.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Even after six minutes of the final quarter, the contest was still finely balanced, with Dar City holding a slim 77-75 advantage.

However, the Blazers struggled to convert their opportunities from the free-throw line, particularly during the decisive stages of the game. The Ugandan side missed 11 of their 18 attempts, a costly shortcoming that ultimately undermined their chances of securing a second consecutive victory.

Coach Luis Alberto Lopez acknowledged that his team's poor free-throw shooting proved costly.

Dar City, meanwhile, capitalised on their opponents' struggles, scoring six of their next eight attempts over a two-minute stretch to establish an 85-77 lead with 1:45 remaining.

They finished the game with 18 successful free throws from 25 attempts before Nisre Zouzoua and Jean-Jacques Boissy put the result beyond doubt with back-to-back three-pointers.

Namuwongo Blazers were also without their opening-game leading scorer, Johnathan Jordan, who was sidelined with a knee injury sustained during their 78-62 victory over Dolphins. The guard remains under observation, with a possible return expected on Thursday when the Ugandan champions face Ferroviario da Beira.

Dar City's victory was powered by an impressive collective offensive display, with four of the seven players who featured scoring in double figures.

Zouzoua and Tyler Bey led the Tanzanian side with 24 points apiece, while Boissy contributed 20. Youssou Ndoye added 18 points and, like Bey, finished just one rebound short of a double-double.

For the Blazers, Franck Nyembo led all scorers with 27 points, while Adonis Filer added 18 and Peter Obleng contributed 13.