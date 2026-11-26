For some people, buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions they will ever make. Beyond price and location, buyers increasingly seek properties that offer comfort, quality, convenience and an environment where families can enjoy a better lifestyle.

Savannah Creek Homes seeks to address these needs through a 39-hectare residential development in Kigali, combining different house designs, modern infrastructure, green spaces and lifestyle amenities.

Developed by Savannah Creek Development Company, the project is expected to deliver nearly 600 villas, apartments and supporting amenities.

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For Dennis Karera, Chairperson of Savannah Creek Homes, the ambition goes beyond constructing houses for sale to creating a residential community suited to contemporary lifestyles.

"We are pursuing a quality that of build and finish that is world class and have meticulously selected finishes that suit this. We are building homes meant to inform contemporary lifestyles," Karera said.

Different designs to suit buyers' preferences

The development offers villas in five architectural styles: Tuscan, Tropical, Contemporary, Mediterranean and Classical. Apartments are also included in the wider project, providing additional housing options.

The houses offer some flexibility in configuration. A standard Tuscan house, for instance, has four bedrooms, but buyers can request modifications to convert some spaces into home offices, studios or other functional areas.

The developer also accommodates individual preferences in kitchen designs and other interior features, while maintaining layouts that comply with Kigali's planning and density requirements.

"These are homes; these are meant to be family dwellings, and we want families to be comfortable and content in their homes," Karera said.

Construction quality and durability

The developer says they are prioritising durable construction material including the use of high quality aluminium, double glazed Low Emissivity and heat-resistant glass and solid wooden doors, to maintain the homes' quality and reduce future maintenance needs. High quality brands such as Kohler are exclusively used for all the sanitaries.

"For us, cheap is too expensive. We prioritise quality finishes, which we know will be long-lasting and beautiful for the buyer," he said.

Amenities and smart features for modern living

The masterplan includes a shopping centre, landscaped gardens, tree-lined spaces, pedestrian walkways and water features.

The project also involves a partnership with Hereford International School, a British education institution. Savannah Creek will provide the school infrastructure, while its partner will oversee academic programmes and operations. The planned school will cater for learners from nursery through high school, following a British curriculum while incorporating relevant elements of Rwanda's education requirements and cultural context.

"We are creating a very modern estate. Everybody who lives there, visits or passes through should feel that they are in a new Kigali," Karera said.

Other planned facilities include a centralised gas supply system connecting homes to shared storage. Residents are expected to purchase cooking gas through their mobile phones and make payments using services such as MTN Mobile Money.

The developer is also working with German partners on a sewage management system., pioneering a containerised waste water management system that produces raw material for fertiliser at the end of the treatment process.

Solar energy and green spaces form part of its environmental considerations.

Mortgage financing and property prices

To facilitate homeownership, Savannah Creek Development Company has partnered with Bank of Kigali to provide affordable mortgage financing to prospective buyers.

According to Karera, eligible buyers can access mortgages at an annual interest rate of 13 per cent. Bank of Kigali has been a great partner of the project, right from the onset, understanding the vision quickly and supporting its execution.

"We agreed with Bank of Kigali that our buyers should benefit from a reduced interest rate on a mortgage. Bank of Kigali is giving our buyers an interest rate of 13 per cent and many have taken advantage of this," he said.

Prices depend on house design, size and requested modifications, with properties starting at approximately Rwf300 million.

An option for property investors

The development is also targeting buyers interested in earning rental income from residential property.

Karera said Kigali's demand for quality accommodation, driven by businesses, professionals and international organisations, presents opportunities for housing investors. The company is also working to connect buyers purchasing properties for investment purposes with potential tenants.

"You don't buy houses only because you want to live in them. You may buy them because they are an investment. Somebody can invest in agriculture, transport or manufacturing. It is equally good to invest in housing," Karera said.

Employment and local economic contribution

The project currently supports an estimated 500 to 700 workers, depending on construction activities and the implementation stage, according to Karera.

The company is also sourcing a significant proportion of construction materials locally and employing Rwandan workers.

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Karera estimates that total investment could exceed $200 million to $300 million by the time the development is completed.

Introducing new industry players to Rwanda

Working with CRJE East Africa who have undertaken major construction projects in East Africa, the project has collaborated with Zhongtai Construction from China and Kohler International who have all set up presence in Rwanda to service the market.

Construction and sales progress

The project is being implemented in phases. The first includes residential units and supporting infrastructure such as roads, water pipes, street lighting and landscaping.

Karera said the first 60 houses were expected to be ready for occupation by the end of December 2026 or early January 2027.

Approximately 90 per cent of the homes in the first phase have already been acquired, he indicated.

The company expects that another 70 houses and 70 apartments to be completed by the end of 2028 making a total of 200 units built in 2 years.

Prospective homeowners and investors can visit the site to explore the available designs, purchase options and financing arrangements.

"We want clients to buy a product that he or she will be proud of for their entire life," Karera said.