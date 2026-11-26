APR HC new signing Yves Kayijamahe is determined to take his career to the next level after joining the military side from Police HC.

The Rwanda international arrived at APR with an impressive continental record, having established himself as one of the country's most prolific handball players.

Also read

APR HC sign Kubwimana, Kayijamahe ahead of African Club Championship

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the 2026 African Men's Club Championship in Luanda, Angola, Kayijamahe scored 37 goals for APR and earned two Player of the Game awards.

He also impressed at the 2026 African Men's Handball Championship hosted by Rwanda in January, scoring 46 goals in seven matches to finish as the tournament's second-highest scorer. He converted 46 of his 63 attempts, recording 73 per cent shooting efficiency, and collected two Player of the Game awards.

Despite his achievements, Kayijamahe believes he still has much to accomplish.

"I have not yet reached the level I want. A good player can finish his career still wanting to reach the next level, so I still have a long way to go," he said.

He said his decision to join APR was influenced by his contract terms and ambition to continue developing. He added that settling in had been easy because he already knew the players and technical staff.

"Nothing was difficult for me because I know all the players and the coaches, so we are doing well so far," he said.

Kayijamahe spent two seasons at Police HC, a period he described as an important chapter in his career.

"I spent two seasons at Police HC, and the club will always remain an important part of my handball career. My time there was a good experience," he said.

He described representing APR at the African Club Championship as a valuable opportunity to build chemistry with his new teammates and identify areas for improvement.

His transfer has attracted attention given the rivalry between APR and Police. However, Kayijamahe said facing his former teammates would not be particularly challenging because of his familiarity with their playing styles.

"There are little challenges for me to face because they are a team I already know, and some of them also know my game," he said.

He also expressed confidence that Police would continue competing despite his departure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead, Kayijamahe believes teamwork will be crucial to APR's ambitions and is optimistic about the future of Rwandan handball.

"This year you will see Rwandan handball in a new light," he said, urging APR supporters and handball fans to rally behind the team.

His immediate focus is to improve individually while helping APR compete for domestic and continental honours.