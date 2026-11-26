Homepoint Rwanda has officially launched global home appliance brand Haier in Rwanda, marking a major milestone for the company and bringing an extensive range of innovative home appliances, HVAC solutions, water heating technologies and smart home solutions to the Rwandan market.

The grand launch, held at the Kigali Marriott Hotel on November 21, brought together business clients, dealers, wholesalers, property developers and other key stakeholders to celebrate the strategic partnership between Homepoint and Haier, with Homepoint appointed as Haier's Country Distributor in Rwanda.

The event was attended by senior Haier representatives, including Yang Dong Qi, Regional Manager for Haier East Africa, and Young, Marketing Director for Haier Middle East and Africa (MEA), who highlighted the brand's global strength, technological innovation and ambitions for the African market.

Haier, recognised as the world's No. 1 major home appliance brand for 17 consecutive years, offers an extensive portfolio of products ranging from refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, air conditioners, freezers and cookers to built-in kitchen appliances, water heaters, solar water heating systems and smart home technologies.

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The introduction of Haier is expected to further strengthen Rwanda's appliance market by offering consumers and businesses access to international technology, energy-efficient products, intelligent solutions and a wider choice of premium appliances.

Haier's global strength and African commitment

Yang Dong Qi, Haier's East Africa Regional Manager, highlighted the company's commitment to building sustainable business capabilities across Africa, rather than simply supplying products to the continent.

"One of the most important things Haier has done in Africa over the past few years is not shipping products. It is building capability," he said.

He explained that the partnership brings together Haier's global technology, brand strength and systems with Homepoint's local market knowledge, customer relationships and retail network.

"For Rwanda, this means that supply is not coming from a single point. Regional capacity can support local delivery, while our research and development capabilities help us respond to different power, climate and housing conditions," he said.

Yang added that Haier continues to strengthen its marketing, logistics, digitalisation and after-sales service networks to deliver an improved customer experience across the region.

Haier's global footprint includes operations in more than 200 countries and regions, over 10 research and development centres, 35 industrial parks, 143 manufacturing centres and 126 marketing centres. Its products and services reach more than one billion households worldwide.

Homepoint: 16 years of innovation and growth

Addressing the gathering, Manoj Skariah, Managing Director of Homepoint Rwanda, described the launch as a significant milestone in the company's 16-year journey in Rwanda. Homepoint is the trade name of Hotpoint Appliances Rwanda Ltd., and the Homepoint brand was unveiled in 2024.

He highlighted Homepoint's longstanding commitment to introducing international brands, innovative business models and technologies that enhance the consumer experience and contribute to the development of Rwanda's retail and appliance industry.

"Over the last 16 years, Homepoint has always believed in leading the industry through strategy, innovation and bringing the best brands and technologies to Rwanda. We have continuously evolved, introduced new ideas and created opportunities for our customers. Today, partnering with Haier, the world's No. 1 major appliance brand, is another important chapter in that journey," he said.

In his address, Murli Menon, CEO of Homepoint, emphasised that Haier's arrival represents more than the introduction of a new brand. Its broad product range, advanced technology, energy efficiency and smart features offer solutions for households, commercial customers, hospitality establishments and property developers.

He noted that the brand's extensive portfolio, including HVAC, solar water heating and smart home automation, positions it to serve Rwanda's growing demand for modern homes, commercial buildings and integrated living solutions.

Innovation beyond products and partnering with FlexiPay microfinance

Manoj also highlighted Homepoint's track record of introducing innovative consumer financing solutions to make quality products more accessible.

The company was among the pioneers of the Buy Now, Pay Later concept in Rwanda's consumer appliance sector through its partnership with I&M Bank under the Ryoshya Iwawe initiative, enabling eligible bank customers to acquire appliances and pay in instalments.

Building on this experience, Homepoint is now expanding access to consumer financing through its new partnership with FlexiPay, a microfinance institution, allowing a broader range of consumers to access flexible payment solutions irrespective of their banking relationship.

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"This is how we believe innovation should work--not only by introducing new technology and products, but also by finding better ways for our customers to access them. We want quality, innovation and modern living to become more accessible to Rwandan consumers," he said.

A new chapter for Rwanda's appliance market

The Haier launch reinforces Homepoint's commitment to bringing leading international brands and innovative solutions to Rwanda. With an established distribution network, showrooms, warehousing facilities and after-sales service capabilities, Homepoint is positioned to support the brand's growth and ensure customers have access to products, technical support and reliable service.

The partnership is expected to create new opportunities for dealers, wholesalers, developers, hospitality operators and other business partners while contributing to the continued modernisation of Rwanda's home appliance and home solutions market.

As Haier enters Rwanda through Homepoint, the partnership signals a shared ambition to make homes smarter, more comfortable, energy-efficient and connected.

Homepoint Rwanda - Proud to bring the world's best closer to you.

For more information, visit [www.homepoint.rw]