National policy recommends no liquor stores within 500m of a school

Two Ceres schools and residents of the Western Cape town have appealed against the approval of a liquor store across the road from the schools' sports fields.

The municipality says the planning tribunal weighed learner safety before approving the store, which will be inside a secured shopping centre.

National policy recommends that liquor outlets be at least 500 metres from schools, but this is not law.

Two Ceres schools and nearby residents are fighting plans for a shopping centre, including a liquor store, across the road from the schools' sports fields.

Under the site's zoning, a liquor store is allowed only with the municipality's permission. The Witzenberg Municipal Planning Tribunal gave this permission on 9 October.

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On 11 November, Charlie Hofmeyr High School, Gericke Primary School and residents lodged an appeal against the decision.

The Checkers Liquor Store would be part of a proposed shopping centre called Orchard Place, with Checkers as its anchor tenant. Shoprite Holdings, which owns Checkers, did not respond to questions sent with a 48-hour deadline.

In giving reasons for its decision, the tribunal said the site is not near homes. But the schools and the residents say this is "objectively incorrect". They say homes are within about 100 metres, on Phillip, Eike and Krige streets, and that Huis Maudie Kriel, a home for the aged, is nearby.

Google Maps shows the proposed development site lies less than 500m from each school. The 2016 National Liquor Policy recommends that liquor outlets be at least 500m from schools, places of worship and recreational facilities.

The schools and the residents say there are risks that spectators at sports events will buy alcohol and take it onto the fields, and that there will be problems with public drinking in Voortrekker Street. They say there are already liquor outlets already within a kilometre from the site.

They say the tribunal did not mention any of the objections that were made.

Hennie Taljaard, the municipality's senior manager for town planning and building control, denied the objections had been ignored. He said the tribunal had discussed learner safety, alcohol exposure, vagrancy and the proximity of the school sports fields. He said it had weighed these against the store's design: it has no street frontage or external access, is enclosed within a managed centre with security, and is placed inside the centre away from Phillip Street.

"The majority concluded that the design and conditions dealt with them adequately," Taljaard said.

Taljaard said the store still needs to apply for a liquor licence through a separate provincial process, "where the store's proximity to schools can be raised again".

The Western Cape Liquor Act requires the provincial liquor authority to consider whether a licence would prejudice learners at nearby schools.

Kashifa Ancer, project lead of the DG Murray Trust's Rethink Your Drink campaign, said "the location of liquor outlets near schools raises significant public health concerns, particularly regarding children's exposure to alcohol, the normalisation of drinking and the potential for increased alcohol-related harm in surrounding communities".

"The protection of children should not depend on the willingness or resources of individual schools to challenge development decisions," she said.

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Aadiela Maker-Diedericks, secretary general of the South African Alcohol Policy Alliance (SAAPA), said there is a pattern: communities object to liquor outlets less than 500 metres from homes and schools, but tribunals approve them anyway, so the objections count for nothing. She described this as a "tick-box exercise".

"We have seen similar incidents in Lentegeur, Mitchell's Plain and Thornton, Goodwood," said Maker-Diedericks.

She said SAAPA had asked the Western Cape Liquor Authority whether a liquor licence application had been lodged, but had received no response.

The Western Cape Liquor Authority had not responded to questions from GroundUp by the time of publication.