16th Ordinary Meeting of the Governing Board

Addis Ababa, 23 November 2026

The Governing Board of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) convened its 16th Ordinary Meeting on 22 and 23 November 2026 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

During the meeting, the Governing Board elected its new Bureau, with the Honourable Minister of Health of the Republic of Uganda assuming the position of Chairperson and the Honourable Minister of Health and Social Services of the Republic of Namibia, assuming the position of Vice-Chairperson. The Board also received the report of the outgoing Governing Board.

As a newly constituted Governing Board, and to enable a comprehensive and informed assessment of the performance of Africa CDC and his Director General for the period 2023-2026 building on the presentation made by the secretariat and the results presented therein, the Governing Board requested additional documentation to make a fully informed, objective and evidence-based recommendation.

This will allow the Governing Board to reconvene before 15 December 2026 to finalise its recommendation, ensuring its timely submission to the Committee of Heads of State and Government, and then the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The members of the Governing Board collectively affirmed that the request for additional information was not motivated by any personal concerns or allegations against the Director General, but rather reflected the Board's responsibility to exercise appropriate institutional oversight and due diligence.

The Board recognises the critical importance of Africa CDC as the continental public health agency and takes seriously its responsibility to ensure that the institution remains strong, effective and fit for purpose in protecting the health and lives of Africa's more than 1.4 billion people.

Issued on behalf of the Governing Board of Africa CDC

Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

Chairperson of the Governing Board

Africa CDC

Download | Statement of the Governing Board of Africa CDC