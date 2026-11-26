analysis

On 12 November 2026, supporters of an opposition party gathered in Lagos for a political meeting. Journalists were present to cover the event. Shortly after it began, attendees were attacked by a group of armed men who violently disrupted the meeting. A journalist was reportedly beaten with an axe, and his equipment was stolen. This attack in Lagos is hardly an isolated incident. Political convoys and campaign gatherings have also been attacked in Katsina, Calabar and Delta State, where one person was killed and five others injured. The European Union has already expressed concern over the growing incidents of violence and intimidation ahead of the 2027 elections.

For the ordinary Nigerian voter, the consequences of election violence can be devastating. Families lose loved ones, politically-orchestrated riots disrupts businesses, and the resulting environment of fear forces voters to choose between their safety and their right to vote. Voters should be free to choose their leaders without having to decide if voting is worth the risk. However, for political sponsors their calculations may be different and violence could be beneficial to achieve political goals. While the consequences of electoral violence are immediate for the voters, there are hardly any consequences for the political sponsors and perpetrators. This raises an important question regarding who holds the sponsors of electoral violence in Nigeria accountable? In Nigeria's violent electoral history and for the 2027 elections and beyond, this reoccurring question is deserving of attention.

Nigeria's federal system makes the question of accountability particularly relevant. Its constitutional federalism is based on decentralization expected to bring government closer to citizens, distribute resources and prevent excessive concentration of power. In principle, the distribution of power across levels of government should create opportunities for representation and accountability. However, distributing power does not necessarily mean distributing effective checks on that power. This problem is not limited to presidential incumbents. Incumbents in decentralized systems have access to power, resources, and networks that can give them advantages over opposition candidates. Such advantages are not inherently unlawful, they only become problematic when incumbents misuse power and divert resources to intimidate opposition parties or facilitate electoral violence, more broadly. This triggers a related question to the one raised earlier about the unintended consequences of decentralization. If power is dispersed but accountability remains weak, does decentralization simply create more opportunities for political power to be abused?

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When violence pays

Electoral violence is typically discussed in terms of its consequences for voters, opposition candidates and democratic institutions. For incumbents sponsoring violence, it could be beneficial for political purposes. Violence can be used to undermine opposition candidates and secure electoral victories, thereby protecting incumbents' access to the financial benefits of holding office. Since the motivation for violence is linked to perks of power, the decentralization of that can lead to the replication of patterns of violence and intimidation at different levels. Thus, decentralization could create more opportunities for abuse of power, although these are largely unintended consequences.

Research on electoral violence in Nigeria has shown how fiscal decentralization in particular can shape incumbents' ability to recruit and maintain relationships with violence perpetrators. This suggests that electoral violence is usually not spontaneous or random, but strategically orchestrated by political actors as a means to eliminate competition and secure electoral victory. Although, Nigeria has laws against electoral offences and institutions responsible for investigating and prosecuting them. Yet the existence of sanctions does not necessarily mean that politically powerful actors expect to face them. A severe punishment is ineffective if those responsible are shielded from investigations or protected from prosecution.

This is the crux of the accountability problem.

Who imposes the costs?

Consider the institutions responsible for electoral integrity. The Independent National Electoral Commission receives public funding through constitutionally protected arrangements intended to protect its independence. The police operate under federal authority, while prosecutorial and judicial institutions have their own responsibilities for enforcing electoral laws. At the state level, State Independent Electoral Commissions appointments, resources and local elections administration are highly influenced by state governors.

While electoral institutions vary in their legal mandates and funding arrangements, incumbents can influence the political and financial conditions under which they can enforce accountability. Take for example, the presidential appointment of the INEC chairman, the independent electoral institution responsible for conducting elections. INEC is mandated to ensure credible elections, even if that means overseeing the election of a successor to the incumbent president who appointed its chairman. Given the dynamics of political appointments and the potential for bias in the selection process, such arrangements can raise questions about the institution's independence and transparency, particularly when appointees are perceived as loyalists of the incumbent. It is therefore understandable that INEC's institutional ties to the incumbent government remain a source of controversy.

While it is easy to recommend stronger institutions, there are still pending concerns. Even where legal safeguards exist, their effectiveness depends on whether institutions can act without political interference. However, while decentralization replicates this accountability problem, centralizing power would not necessarily resolve it. Presidential incumbents may also have incentives to manipulate elections. Uganda's centralized system exemplifies this point accurately, as weak institutions have failed to deter electoral violence and intimidation. Instead, such incidents can become concentrated at the centre, rather than eliminated altogether.

The Way Forward: Policy Recommendations

As Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections and beyond, the debate about electoral violence needs to move beyond calls for institutional strengthening that make accountability highly challenging to evade. One starting point is to make the handling of electoral offences more transparent. Relevant election tribunals and prosecutorial authorities should provide accessible information on reported cases, investigations, prosecutions and outcomes. This would allow Nigerians to assess whether electoral offences are being investigated and whether cases involving influential politicians receive appropriate scrutiny. But transparency must be accompanied by consequences. Where credible evidence links political actors to the financing or organization of violence, investigations should extend beyond those who physically commit offences. Otherwise, accountability risks affecting only the foot soldiers rather than their political sponsors.

There is also a role for political accountability. Voters should have access to credible information about documented electoral abuses and the conduct of those seeking public office. Independent journalists, civil society organizations and election observers can help make this information available, while distinguishing allegations from established wrongdoing. This matters because prosecution is not the only way to punish political actors for their actions. Public scrutiny, reputational consequences and voters' independent electoral judgments can also shape the incentives of political actors. However, they depend on citizens having reliable information and being able to exercise their political rights without intimidation. The longer-term challenge is to make accountability less dependent on the goodwill of those being scrutinized. This requires attention to institutional appointments, predictable funding, independent investigations and enforceable procedures for responding to political interference.

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Conclusion: Making Accountability Count

Nigeria's accountability problem cannot be simply be addressed by feasible recommendations alone. The main concern is whether the costs of sponsoring violence become high enough to change political incentives. Realistically, this is yet to happen as weak institutions enable rather than constrain the political actors. While recommendations appear feasible, their implementation depend on the willingness of political actors and institutions, the very actors benefitting from the status quo. This means the burden of accountability unfairly falls on the voters who in addition to navigating a tense electoral environment must now hold political actors accountable, mainly through unsuccessful public backlash.

To adequately address the accountability problem, particularly regarding elections in Nigeria decentralization and democracy must work together to dismantle the status quo. While decentralization distributes political power, democracy requires something more by making the abuse of that power costly enough that even the most powerful politicians cannot afford to ignore the consequences. Until that happens, any recommendation will be an exercise in futility.

Dr. Maureen Fubara is a Lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the University of Amsterdam, where she completed her PhD in Comparative Political Science. Her research focuses on political violence, governance, and the political economy of violence in Nigeria and West Africa.