Ed Damazin / El Roseires — Drone attacks struck Ed Damazin and El Roseires on Tuesday evening, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens, according to local sources.

The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative initially reported 15 people killed and 15 injured. It said 14 members of three families were killed when drones struck a residential area in El Saliha, west of Ed Damazin.

Blue Nile government spokesperson Saif El Nasr Minallah later put the death toll at 16, including seven women and two children, with 22 people injured. The initiative subsequently revised its figures to 17 dead and 20 injured.

The initiative reported that more than 40 suicide drones targeted Ed Damazin and El Roseires. Five people were injured in Ed Damazin and 10 in El Roseires, where strikes hit a public viewing hall called the Okasha Club and nearby homes. A soldier was also reportedly killed.

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In Ed Damazin, strikes reportedly hit the El Matar, Rayih Balak and El Saliha neighbourhoods, setting homes ablaze and targeting the headquarters of the Sudanese Armed Force's 4th Infantry Division.

'Authorities impose curfew'

The Blue Nile authorities announced a curfew from 22:00 to 05:00 and banned motorcycles, except those used by authorised security personnel.

The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) for the attacks, calling for an investigation and accountability.

The strikes come amid escalating fighting in Blue Nile, where RSF and SPLM-N allied forces have advanced around Sodari locality, Kurmuk, Geissan locality and Wad El Mahi, raising concerns about further attacks on Ed Damazin.