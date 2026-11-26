Addis Ababa / Khartoum — The Sudanese government has rejected an initiative by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to host and facilitate an inclusive Sudanese dialogue aimed at ending the war, despite welcoming responses from the Sudan Founding Alliance and the Civil Democratic Alliance of Revolutionary Forces (Sumoud).

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the government said Ethiopia lacked the neutrality required to host or facilitate talks, accusing it of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), particularly on the Blue Nile front, and allowing drones to be launched from its territory to attack Sudan. Ethiopia denies the allegations.

Khartoum called for an independent investigation and urged the African Union and international partners to exclude Ethiopia from any arrangements to facilitate dialogue. It insisted that Sudanese parties must determine the venue, agenda and facilitators by consensus.

'Initiative aims for inclusive dialogue'

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Abiy announced on Tuesday that Ethiopia was prepared to host talks involving Sudan's military, political and civilian forces, with the aim of ending the war and reaching a comprehensive national consensus.

He said Ethiopia would maintain an equal distance from all parties and use its diplomatic relations to create conditions for negotiations, stressing that the initiative was not intended to advance any political agenda or serve one side's interests.

The proposed dialogue would address an end to the fighting, an inclusive national process and arrangements for the next phase, including a broadly accepted national unity government to restore state institutions.

Abiy also highlighted Ethiopia's previous role in bringing Sudanese military and civilian leaders together in 2019, following the December Revolution.

'Political alliances welcome proposal'

The RSF aligned-government, Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees), welcomed the initiative, describing it as an opportunity to address the roots of Sudan's crisis and establish a new national agreement. It said it was ready to engage positively and urged regional and international organisations to support the proposal.

Sumoud also welcomed Abiy's statement, praising Ethiopia's interest in ending the war and calling for coordinated regional and international efforts towards a Sudanese-led peace process.

'Questions over regional influence'

Tasees Energy and Oil Minister El Basha Tebeig, accused Egypt of influencing the government's rejection, saying the decision reflected the dominance of regional interests over Sudan's national priorities.

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Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Sumoud leader Shehab Ibrahim said the rejection was expected given disagreements over implementation mechanisms and guarantees on the ground. He said Sudanese leaders remained wary of multiple negotiation platforms, fearing they could allow the opposing party to regroup and consolidate its military position.

Writer and political analyst Suhaib Hamid told Radio Dabanga that the Ethiopian initiative lacked sufficient regional and international consensus to succeed amid continuing conflict and competing interests in the Horn of Africa.

He warned that continued political deadlock could fuel further escalation unless international efforts were coordinated around binding commitments and addressed the roots of Sudan's crisis.