The Hague / London / Washington D.C. — Sudan has lost its seat on the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), amid mounting international pressure over allegations that chemical weapons were used during the country's ongoing war.

The decision came yesterday during the organisation's 31st Conference of the States Parties in The Hague, Netherlands, where Morocco, Angola, Cameroon, Tanzania and Tunisia were elected on Tuesday to represent Africa on the 41-member council from 2027.

'Sudan investigation under scrutiny'

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Addressing the conference, OPCW Director-General Sabrina Dallafior said Sudan's case remained before the Executive Council and urged countries with relevant evidence to share it, even confidentially.

"It is disappointing that despite concerns being raised in the OPCW and media reporting of the allegations, so far, no detailed information has been shared with the Secretariat," she said in her opening statement.

Dallafior said she had met Sudanese representatives and offered technical assistance for their national investigation, adding that she hoped its findings would be circulated to member states.

'Britain demands credible investigation'

Britain renewed its call for Sudan to investigate the allegations, warning that reports suggested increasingly systematic chemical weapons use.

"If substantiated, such use would pose a grave threat not only to the people of Sudan but to the wider region," the UK statement to the conference on 24 November said.

London called on Sudan to complete a "thorough, transparent, impartial and credible national investigation" and share its findings with the OPCW in full.

In April 2025, the United States concluded that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) had used chemical weapons in violation of international law and imposed sanctions on Sudan.

Washington increased pressure in March 2026, threatening to reconsider Sudan's position on the Executive Council unless the allegations were urgently addressed.

In September 2026, investigations published by The New York Times and The Washington Post revealed further details about Sudan's alleged production and use of chemical weapons, building on France 24's initial reporting last year.