The Royal Moroccan Football Federation was on Wednesday preparing a new legal fight after the Court of Arbitration for Sport restored the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title to Senegal.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled unanimously that Senegal were the 2025 AFCON champions, following their 1-0 victory over Morocco in the tournament's final in Rabat on 18 January this year.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) disputed that result after Senegal's players left the field for nearly 20 minutes in protest at the decision of referee Jean-Jacques Ndala to award Morocco a penalty, minutes after disallowing a Senegal goal.

They took their case to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) which organises the tournament. An initial appeal to the CAF's disciplinary committee failed in February 2026.

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However, a second appeal to the CAF's appeals board was successful and Senegal were stripped of the title in March 2026.

That decision prompted the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to appeal to the CAS, which ruled on Tuesday that Ndala's decision to resume the final was protected by the "field of play" doctrine.

Consequently, CAF tournament rules on forfeiting a game could only be applied if a match was permanently abandoned. That scenario did not happen, as the penalty was taken - and missed - and the game went into extra time, during which Senegal's Pape Gueye scored the winning goal.

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Final appeal

"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has taken note of the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the appeal lodged by the Senegalese Football Federation against the decision of the appeal board of the Confederation of African Football concerning the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations," said an FRMF statement.

"The FRMF reaffirms its determination to pursue all available legal avenues to challenge the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

The only option remaining for Moroccan football chiefs is an appeal to Switzerland's Federal Supreme Court, which can review CAS rulings on certain legal and procedural grounds - such as CAS deciding on matters beyond what it was asked to do, or a party not being allowed to give evidence.

Just before CAS issued its verdict on Tuesday afternoon, the FRMF said there had been contact between Ulrich Haas, one of the arbitrators on the CAS three-man panel, and the president of the FSF. Both Haas and the FSF deny the allegation.

CAF issued a brief statement after the CAS ruling, saying: "Senegal has therefore been declared by the CAS as the winner of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025. CAF respects the CAS award and will take all the necessary measures to implement it."

'This continent deserves better'

The chaotic scenes in a final that was broadcast worldwide and the subsequent legal tussle to decide its winner have blighted a tournament that had, until the final, been hailed as a resounding success.

Veteran coach Claude Leroy, who steered Cameroon to AFCON glory in 1988, told RFI in March: "I feel a sense of sadness about the way some people are striving to damage the image of Africa. This could not happen anywhere other than in Africa. It has to stop. This continent deserves better."

He added: "We saw that Morocco was capable of organising an Africa Cup of Nations with stadiums, training grounds, transport and hotel conditions of a very high global standard. We must not let... incompetent people damage the image created by the quality that was on display on the pitch."

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New rules

Since the final, football's lawmakers have given more powers to referees and match officials.

On 28 April, the International Football Association Board approved amendments to the Laws of the Game, following January's debacle in Rabat.

Players who walk off in protest at a referee's decision can now be given a red card and sent off. Team officials who instruct or encourage players to leave the field can also be dismissed, even if the players do not actually follow these instructions.

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The amendments, which came into force on 1 July, cannot be applied retrospectively.

Alassane Ndour, a former Senegalese international defender, told RFI: "In my view, the CAS applied the rules of football to a match that was played from start to finish. It was interrupted but not definitively stopped. The medals and the cup were presented, and the winner was declared and confirmed by the referee, his assistants and the match officials."

He added: "I believe the CAS has reached a fair decision, and it is important to acknowledge this. It is also an important decision for football and for the beauty of the game."

After the 2025 Cup of Nations, both Morocco and Senegal went on to play at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Senegal were eliminated in the last 32 while Morocco reached the quarter-finals, where they lost to France.

In the qualifying campaign for the next AFCON, to be held in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda in summer 2027, Morocco have qualified from Group A with four wins from their four games. Senegal, under new head coach Patrick Vieira, have also advanced from Group J.