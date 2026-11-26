An expanded network of 20 bacteriology laboratories across Rwanda is expected to help doctors identify bacteria that cause infections and determine which antibiotics can effectively treat them, as the country intensifies efforts to curb antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The network is expected to reduce reliance on empirical treatment, in which antibiotics are prescribed based on clinical assessment without first identifying the bacteria causing an infection or testing their susceptibility to available medicines.

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Noel Gahamanyi, Director of the Microbiology Unit at the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC), said Kibagabaga and Kabgayi Level Two Teaching Hospitals joined the network in July as part of efforts to reduce reliance on empirical treatment, which can contribute to antimicrobial resistance.

"We cannot determine if a bacterium or pathogen is antimicrobial resistant without testing. These laboratories will increase testing to know the bacteria causing diseases and the effective antibiotics. Thus, reducing empirical treatment (based on signs and symptoms)," he told The New Times.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's fight against antibiotic resistance faces implementation hurdles

The laboratories are spread across Kigali and the country's four provinces, covering referral, district and Level Two Teaching hospitals.

In Kigali, the network includes Rwanda Military Referral and Teaching Hospital, King Faisal Hospital, University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHUK), Kacyiru Hospital and Kibagabaga Level Two Teaching Hospital.

Other facilities include Rwamagana, Kibungo, Nyamata, Byumba, Ruhengeri, Kabgayi, Kibogora, Gitwe and Butaro Level Two Teaching Hospitals; Nyagatare, Gihundwe, Gisenyi and Nemba district hospitals; Kibuye Referral Hospital; and the University Teaching Hospital of Butare (CHUB).

The expansion is part of broader efforts to tackle AMR, including through a new law governing animal husbandry and fisheries, which makes the One Health approach a legal requirement.

Published on September 11, the law requires farmers and veterinary professionals to consider the links between human, animal and environmental health.

It aligns with this year's World AMR Awareness Week theme, "One Health, one action: Prevent AMR now".

Concerns over antibiotic effectiveness

The expansion comes amid concerns over the effectiveness of commonly used antibiotics, with studies conducted in local hospitals pointing to resistance among bacteria that cause infections.

ALSO READ: Antimicrobial resistance stands at 30 percent in Rwanda - officials

A 2024 study published in Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control, involving 122 adult medical inpatients with positive microbiological cultures at a referral hospital in Kigali, found that 98 per cent had received antibiotics before samples were collected for culture testing.

Among the Gram-negative bacteria tested, only 27 per cent were susceptible to ceftriaxone, 2.4 per cent to co-amoxiclav and 44 per cent to ciprofloxacin.

The researchers cautioned that extensive exposure to antibiotics before testing could affect the interpretation of resistance patterns. They called for wider access to microbiological services and active surveillance beyond teaching hospitals.

A separate study published in Antibiotics in October 2024, examining antimicrobial prescribing practices at CHUK, found that 39.3 per cent of inpatients were receiving at least one antimicrobial on the day of the survey.

Of the 232 antibacterials prescribed, 65.1 per cent belonged to the Watch category under the World Health Organisation's AWaRe classification. Antibiotics in this category have a higher potential for driving resistance and require careful monitoring.

Culture tests were requested for only 27.1 per cent of patients receiving antibiotics, while treatment stop or review dates were documented in just 10.4 per cent of prescriptions.

Charles Muhinda, a clinical microbiologist at the University of Rwanda and Umeå University in Sweden, warned that unnecessary use of broad-spectrum and last-resort antibiotics could accelerate resistance.

He said self-medication, purchasing antibiotics without prescriptions, using leftover medicines and inappropriate dosing could also fuel resistance, delay diagnosis, cause treatment failure and adverse effects, and drive up healthcare costs.

"Strengthening microbiology laboratory capacity and antimicrobial susceptibility testing will enable clinicians to make evidence-based treatment decisions," Muhinda said.

He added that antimicrobial stewardship programmes should promote appropriate prescribing, regular treatment reviews and adjustments based on laboratory results.

Experts call for responsible antibiotic use

Lambert Christophe Safari, a consultant hospital and clinical pharmacist at CHUB and member of the One Health Technical Working Group, said Rwanda had made progress in antimicrobial stewardship, regulation and surveillance.

He cited the adoption of national stewardship guidelines, establishment of multidisciplinary teams, prescription audits, culture-guided treatment and tighter control of last-resort antibiotics.

At the time of his assessment, Safari said, Rwanda's bacteriology laboratory network comprised 19 facilities, including 18 in human health and one in animal health.

The country has also adopted its second National Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance, covering 2025-2029, with a reported budget of Rwf40.1 billion.

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However, Safari said the first action plan achieved an implementation rate of only 34 per cent, highlighting the gap between policy commitments and action.

Mariska Kreuger, a medical microbiologist and Chair of the Antimicrobial Stewardship Committee at King Faisal Hospital Rwanda, said hospitals alone cannot address antimicrobial resistance.

She called for responsible antimicrobial use across human and animal health, agriculture and food production, urging healthcare professionals to avoid prescribing antibiotics out of habit.

"Is there really a suspected or confirmed infection? Answering this requires a thorough assessment of the patient and sometimes even discussion with colleagues," she said.

Marcel Ishimwe, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AMR Initiative Rwanda, called on pharmacists to review prescriptions, monitor antimicrobial consumption and provide feedback to prescribers and patients.

He urged farmers to avoid using antibiotics routinely for growth promotion or disease prevention without veterinary justification, seek services from qualified and authorised veterinary professionals, observe withdrawal periods and strengthen vaccination, hygiene and farm biosecurity.

Members of the public, he said, should avoid self-medication, sharing leftover antibiotics and using antibiotics to treat viral infections such as common colds.