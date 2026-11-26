For young African entrepreneurs to build successful businesses that transcend national borders, they must invest in themselves, develop relevant skills, reinvest their profits and forge partnerships across the continent.

African governments, on the other hand, must create an enabling business environment by removing trade barriers and facilitating access to wider markets.

These were among the key messages from African leaders during a panel discussion at the 8th YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali on November 25.

The discussion featured President Paul Kagame, Lesotho Prime Minister Ntsokoane Samuel Matekane and Gabonese Vice President Alexandre Barro Chambrier.

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The three-day summit, taking place at Kigali Convention Centre, brought together thousands of young people, policymakers, business leaders and other stakeholders.

ALSO READ: Collaboration key to unlocking African growth, says Kagame

Take ownership, invest in yourself

Asked what the mission of today's generation should be, how young people could identify and take ownership of it, and what the consequences of failing to fulfil it would be, Kagame said young people should not wait for others to define their mission.

"I don't think they [youth] should be waiting for anybody to give them a handout, spelling out to them what the mission is."

Young people, he said, should draw lessons from the past, understand how it has shaped the present and identify what needs to change to secure a better future for succeeding generations.

Kagame stressed that fulfilling this mission requires hard work, personal investment and collaboration across national borders.

"Young people must also understand that there is no shortcut. They need to invest in themselves, work hard and collaborate across countries so that, as they carry out this mission, they give it the weight and meaning it deserves."

He said young people must commit themselves to addressing the challenges facing their societies, recognising that they would ultimately benefit from their efforts.

Failure to do so, he added, would leave them trapped in a cycle of complaints and struggles, burdened by problems they had failed to address.

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Reinvest profits, look beyond domestic markets

Matekane highlighted practical steps young entrepreneurs could take to build sustainable businesses, stressing the importance of reinvesting profits to support growth and building financial reserves to weather difficult times.

"Whatever they [youth] make in business, they must always put it back into the business to make sure they grow it. When the day comes when their business has grown, they will start their savings and put money aside, because we know that one day it will rain. So, when it rains, you must be able to buy an umbrella," he said.

However, growing businesses also requires access to wider markets.

The Lesotho Prime Minister called on African governments to dismantle trade barriers that restrict the movement of goods across borders, saying this would enable young entrepreneurs to reach more customers and expand their businesses beyond their home countries.

Build competitive skills, strengthen partnerships

Barro Chambrier underscored the importance of equipping young Africans with skills that align with their countries' economic strengths while preparing them to seize opportunities presented by emerging technologies.

"Young people must receive training in professions where we have a comparative advantage, as well as in new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence."

He also called for stronger economic partnerships and increased intra-African trade to enhance the competitiveness of African businesses in global markets.

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"We must open up Africa, strengthen partnerships and increase the volume of trade within the region to a level that will enable us to compete in external markets," he added.

Beyond funding: Breaking barriers to business growth

For young entrepreneurs attending the summit, expanding their businesses beyond national borders requires not only personal commitment but also access to finance, mentorship and markets.

Mamheleng Meriam, founder of House of Saffron, a saffron-growing and processing business based in Quthing, Lesotho, identified limited access to funding and mentorship as some of the biggest obstacles facing young business owners.

"Even if we do get funding, we do not get mentors. We don't know how to use our funds, and we end up not getting exactly what we want. I think the biggest thing we need is support," she said.

Meriam also highlighted the need for greater access to international markets, noting that the ability to produce goods means little if entrepreneurs cannot find buyers.

"It's quite difficult for us to have products but then there's no market for us to sell. So, we need to explore the rest of the world with our products."

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She said the summit had given young entrepreneurs hope that African leaders would increasingly involve them in decisions affecting their businesses and create opportunities for greater cross-border collaboration.

David Bawondoko, an entrepreneur from the Central African Republic, echoed calls for the removal of trade barriers to facilitate the movement of goods across the continent.

He said Kagame's message on African unity particularly resonated with him, stressing that young entrepreneurs should look beyond their domestic markets and build stronger business networks across Africa.

"What we need to do is recognise that Africa is one continent with one people. As young people, we must do our best now to ensure that we are united in the future, including in our businesses."

Bawondoko also urged young entrepreneurs to pursue business ventures that create employment and empower others to become financially independent.

"What I would really like to tell young people is that we need to create businesses that generate employment and give these young people jobs. We should show them how they can contribute to growing businesses so that they become financially independent," he added.