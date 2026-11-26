For three decades, the campaign against Rwanda emanating from sections of the DR Congo has gone far beyond ordinary political rhetoric. Its message rarely changes: that Rwanda is the cause of eastern Congo's crisis and that the FDLR, a terrorist group made up of remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, is no longer a threat. Its aim is to consistently shift blame onto Kigali, isolate it internationally, and keep the FDLR question off the table.

The question is no longer whether this campaign is spontaneous or organised. Maj (rtd) Peter Kubwayo, a former FDLR combatant who was directly involved in the group's information operations before he returned to Rwanda, says it is a highly organised and heavily funded scheme against Rwanda.

He made the revelation recently while speaking to the media following his return to Rwanda, and his evidence points to a coordinated propaganda machine, financed from Kinshasa and run through FDLR networks, built to manufacture, package and spread anti-Rwanda narratives in the region and around the world.

Kubwayo is not an anonymous voice. In August 2026, he was among former FDLR officers who spoke to the media, naming four sitting Congolese members of parliament he alleges were elected with FDLR backing. He should not be confused with Col Gustave Kubwayo, alias "Sirkoof", the serving FDLR commander sanctioned this year by the United States and the UN.

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At the centre of this operation is a strategy to turn information into a weapon of political warfare against Rwanda. Rather than relying only on military confrontation, the FDLR network invested in online surveillance, personnel, and content production. These were used to monitor what Rwandans say in public, find material that could be exploited and turn it into ammunition for a sustained international campaign.

According to Kubwayo, the operation was not spontaneous, and it was not just a collection of individuals airing their feelings. It was structured, funded, and organised. Its activities formed a chain that ran from financing to intelligence gathering to building narratives, then to distribution inside the DRC and finally to the international stage.

Where the money comes from

The financing rests on an old relationship. In 2000, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila struck an agreement with the FDLR to fight his enemies in exchange for money and a base. In the current conflict, the alliance was renewed through a pact at Pinga in May 2022, initiated by Brig Gen Peter Cirimwami, later military governor of North Kivu. Year after year, the UN Group of Experts has found that the Congolese government uses the FDLR as a proxy, that an order from the army chief of staff to end the collaboration was ignored, and that FDLR units merged into the Wazalendo coalition, whose frontline fighters receive monthly payments.

State resources therefore reach the FDLR through the army, through allies in parliament and through officers in DR Congo's intelligence services. Kubwayo says the information operation was funded from the same source and authorised by the Kinshasa establishment.

A disguised intelligence-gathering operation

The first stage was extensive monitoring of Rwanda's information environment. Kubwayo was pulled from the battlefield and put in charge of media intelligence gathering because of his skills. He describes how the FDLR received substantial funds from Kinshasa.

The group used the money to buy technology and recruit staff who could monitor media coverage, social media discussions, local blogs, the public communications of prominent Rwandans and the posts and comments of ordinary individuals. Statements, interviews, publications and public remarks were collected, classified and analysed.

According to his account, the point was not just to understand what Rwandans were discussing. It was to find information that could be selectively presented, distorted or taken out of context to build narratives damaging to Rwanda. The operation was not designed for balanced reporting or for checking information. It was designed to serve a political objective decided in advance.

The network also made a deliberate effort not to point to where an idea originally came from because doing so would water down the narrative it wanted to push.

According to Kubwayo, the information was not simply passed on as it was. It was reviewed, repackaged and selectively presented to support an established anti-Rwanda narrative. The aim was content that seemed to come from different sources and independent observers, while all pushing the same political message.

Kinshasa, he says, knew this and still knows it, yet went on to finance the FDLR heavily. This is where the operation becomes particularly consequential. By pulling statements out selectively, twisting their context and building allegations around them, a propaganda network can make it look as if several independent accounts confirm the same story.

That appearance of corroboration does not mean anyone has independently verified the story. Several outlets or commentators can repeat information that came from the same network, creating a false impression of consensus.

Kinshasa as the first distribution centre

Once the content was ready, it was sent to Kinshasa, its first major point of circulation. From there, it went out through channels linked to the Congolese government's communications machinery, including structures under the responsibility of government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya.

Eventually, the information reached Radio Okapi, the UN-backed broadcaster. This matters because a story carried by a UN outlet gains an air of authenticity. In this case, that authenticity was undeserved because the material was systematically steered towards Okapi.

This account shows how deeply the FDLR is entrenched in the Congolese system: deeply enough to use Kinshasa to push its narrative through UN channels. It would also point to an organised relationship in which information from an armed group is fed into a state's communications machinery and then amplified through international media and the United Nations.

The operation does not end in Kinshasa. Kubwayo describes a parallel channel that carries the network's narratives to international media organisations and other external platforms.

As he describes it, the strategy is to present these narratives so they appear to come from independent sources. When international journalists try to verify the claims, the people promoting them send the journalists to unnamed sources or to top FDLR commanders. This makes it look as if the information was obtained independently.

This technique exploits one of journalism's most important tools: sourcing. When the source is itself part of an organised political or armed propaganda network, the whole verification process can be compromised.

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Some outlets have gone further. The BBC, through its journalist Ally Yusuf Mugenzi, went all out to reach the FDLR, knowing it to be a terrorist group, and gave it ample airtime to advance its anti-Rwanda propaganda.

So, a narrative travels from an FDLR information-gathering operation to Kinshasa, then to UN media and then into international media coverage. It gains credibility at every stage, and where it really came from is never disclosed. Once internationally recognised media platforms repeat the original allegations, those allegations can gain a legitimacy that the evidence behind them does not justify.

A coordinated information war against Rwanda

Taken together, the account describes a five-stage operation: financing, information gathering, building narratives, distribution through Kinshasa and international amplification. All of them serve one goal: shaping how the world sees Rwanda through a steady flow of negative narratives.

The significance of these allegations goes beyond the media. They suggest that the confrontation between Rwanda and the DR Congo has also been fought through an organised information campaign in which it becomes harder and harder to tell state communications, armed-group propaganda and seemingly independent commentary apart.

Rwanda has consistently raised concerns about the FDLR's continued presence and activities in eastern DRC. These include the security risks of its ideology and its long-standing ambition to overthrow the Rwandan government and finish the Genocide against the Tutsi.

The author is a seasoned journalist.