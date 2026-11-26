Niger Governor Receives Report On Deaths Of 37 Miners In NSCDC Custody

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has received the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of 37 artisanal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command.

The Chairman of the Commission, Justice Muhammad Muhammad, led other members to Government House, Minna, where the governor received the report.

Bago reaffirmed his administration's commitment to pursuing and implementing the commission's recommendations, noting that the report would serve as an important guide for relevant stakeholders.

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He disclosed that a copy of the report would be forwarded to the Presidency for reference, noting that the federal government was yet to implement the recommendations of its committee on the deaths of the 37 miners.

LEADERSHIP reports that 37 artisanal miners died in NSCDC custody on September 17, 2026, prompting the Niger State Government to inaugurate a commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The commission invited no fewer than 50 witnesses, including the suspended NSCDC Niger State Commandant, Siaka Suberu Aniviye.

Presenting the report, Justice Muhammad disclosed that the commission received nine memoranda, conducted public hearings and inspected two mining sites, two NSCDC offices and the General Hospital in Minna.

He explained that the evidence gathered during the hearings formed the basis of the commission's findings and recommendations.

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