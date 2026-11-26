Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dissolved the State Executive Council ahead of his second-term inauguration scheduled for Friday, November 27.

His spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, announced the decision in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Adeleke also terminated the appointments of all political appointees, with the exception of the Secretary to the State Government, Bobagunwa Teslim Igbalaye; the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Kazeem Kolapo Akinleye; and his spokesperson.

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The Local Government Service Commission and the recently reconstituted board of Osun State University were also exempted from the dissolution.

The statement said the governor took the decision after commending members of the outgoing council for their contributions to the development of the state during his administration.

Adeleke acknowledged the challenges encountered by his administration but highlighted its achievements across key sectors, including education, health, sports, infrastructure, science and technology, the digital economy and climate change.

He also expressed appreciation to the outgoing council members for their service, noting that their contributions had played a significant role in the state's growth and development.

The affected political appointees were directed to hand over their responsibilities to directors or permanent secretaries in their respective ministries.

The statement further disclosed that members of the dissolved council took turns recounting their experiences while serving under Adeleke's leadership.