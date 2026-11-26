The Taraba State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with LifeSpring Development Foundation, has commenced a two-day workshop for media executives, security agents and community leaders on the VAPP Law and SToP Guidelines.

The workshop m, which held in Jalingo, aims to improve understanding of the legal framework for protecting women and girls and the guidelines for safe termination of pregnancy in Taraba.

The workshop brought together critical stakeholders involved in the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV), protection of survivors and efforts to address maternal deaths associated with unsafe abortion.

The organisers said the engagement was designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to promote effective implementation of the VAPP Law and SToP Guidelines, while addressing misconceptions and barriers that have continued to undermine access to appropriate reproductive healthcare services.

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The training also seeks to strengthen collaboration among health professionals, law enforcement agencies, the media and traditional institutions in responding to cases of sexual and gender-based violence and ensuring that survivors receive appropriate support.

Taraba State domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act in 2021, providing a legal framework for the protection of citizens, particularly women and girls, against various forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence.

The law is intended to provide protection for victims and survivors, promote accountability for perpetrators and strengthen institutional responses to violence against persons.

The SToP Guidelines, developed at the national level, provide guidance on circumstances under which pregnancy may be lawfully and safely terminated in accordance with applicable laws and medical standards.

These include situations involving sexual assault or incest, severe foetal abnormalities, and circumstances in which the continuation of pregnancy poses a danger to the physical or mental health of the woman.

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The guidelines are also intended to provide clarity for healthcare providers and other relevant stakeholders on the appropriate procedures and safeguards required in handling such cases.

In Taraba, the implementation of the legal and medical frameworks is considered particularly important given the challenges of reaching vulnerable populations across the state's diverse geographical and cultural communities.

Many communities in the state are located far from major health facilities, while cultural beliefs, stigma and inadequate awareness of reproductive health rights can discourage women and girls from seeking timely medical attention.

In some cases, survivors of sexual violence may face pressure to remain silent or may be reluctant to report incidents because of fear of discrimination, family rejection or community judgement.

Such barriers can delay access to medical care, counselling and other essential support services, with potentially serious consequences for the physical and psychological wellbeing of survivors.

Stakeholders have therefore emphasised the need for stronger community engagement, improved public education and better coordination among institutions responsible for protecting women and girls.

The media, in particular, is expected to play a significant role in educating the public, correcting misinformation and reporting cases of gender-based violence in a manner that protects the dignity, privacy and safety of survivors.

Journalists are also expected to promote accurate understanding of the VAPP Law and SToP Guidelines, while avoiding sensational reporting and the disclosure of information that could expose survivors to further harm.

For law enforcement agents, the workshop is expected to reinforce the importance of handling complaints of sexual and gender-based violence professionally, ensuring that survivors are treated with dignity and facilitating access to appropriate medical and legal assistance.

Traditional and community leaders, on the other hand, are expected to use their influence to challenge harmful practices, discourage violence and encourage survivors to seek help through established support systems.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Health and LifeSpring Development Foundation is therefore aimed at strengthening the capacity of these key gatekeepers to understand their responsibilities in preventing violence, protecting survivors and promoting access to appropriate healthcare.

Participants, drawn from the media, law enforcement agencies and traditional institutions, described the workshop as an important opportunity to deepen their understanding of the legal provisions and guidelines.

They also pledged to disseminate the knowledge acquired during the training to their respective organisations and communities, with a view to improving public awareness and strengthening local responses to gender-based violence and unsafe abortion.

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The workshop featured interactive sessions and group exercises, during which participants developed action plans for community-level dissemination of the knowledge acquired.

The action plans are expected to guide participants in taking the lessons from the workshop beyond the training venue and into their respective communities, institutions and professional networks.

At the end of the two-day engagement, the organisers expect improved collaboration among relevant sectors, increased public awareness of the VAPP Law and SToP Guidelines, and a more coordinated response to gender-based violence and unsafe abortion.

The initiative is also expected to contribute to efforts to reduce preventable maternal deaths in Taraba State by promoting awareness, timely intervention and access to safe and lawful reproductive healthcare services.

The organisers expressed the hope that sustained engagement among government agencies, civil society organisations, the media and community leaders would help address persistent barriers to the protection of women and girls and strengthen the implementation of existing laws and guidelines across the state.