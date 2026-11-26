The Chairman of the Governing Board of the North-West Development Commission (NWDC), Alhaji Lawal Samaila Yakawada, has denied allegations that he blocked the distribution of vehicles, equipment and foodstuffs allegedly procured by the commission, insisting that neither he nor the Board was formally informed of the purchases.

Yakawada described the allegations as baseless and misleading, challenging his accusers to explain how he could obstruct the distribution of items whose procurement he was unaware of.

"How can I block the distribution of items I do not know about? As Chairman of the Board, I do not know that the commission has procured those items," he said.

He maintained that the alleged procurements had never been presented to the Board for consideration, adding that he doubted whether any Board member had been briefed about the purchases.

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The NWDC chairman attributed the allegations to either a misunderstanding of the statutory responsibilities and administrative processes of public institutions or a deliberate attempt to misrepresent the commission's operations.

On claims that the Board had failed to hold meetings since its inauguration, Yakawada dismissed the narrative, disclosing that it had held eight meetings, in addition to several meetings of its various committees.

"As I am speaking to you now, two committees of the Board are working, and I was also in Kano for a Board committee meeting about a month ago," he said.

He explained that the commission operates within established statutory provisions, administrative procedures and an approved budget, stressing that official records, including minutes of meetings, could be examined to verify the Board's activities and decisions.

Providing an update on the commission's operations, Yakawada disclosed that Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, had provided office accommodation for the NWDC, with the state government committing substantial resources towards its establishment.

He insisted that the commission was fully operational and its activities ongoing, urging individuals making allegations against its leadership to verify their claims and consult relevant records rather than rely on unsubstantiated information.

Meanwhile, the chairman disclosed that he had consulted senior legal practitioners over videos circulating on social media, which he alleged were part of a campaign to damage his reputation.

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Yakawada vowed to defend his integrity, insisting that he would not allow what he described as reckless and misguided allegations to undermine his four decades of public service.

He warned that those responsible for the videos and alleged character assassination would face legal action, adding that his lawyers were already being consulted on the matter.