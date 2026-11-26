Nigeria on Wednesday commenced the rehabilitation of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin Can Island Port Complex under a £746 million financing arrangement backed by the United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF), in a major effort to modernise the country's maritime infrastructure and strengthen trade competitiveness.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks the commencement of a major upgrade of the two strategic maritime gateways, with the project expected to improve cargo-handling capacity, operational efficiency, navigation infrastructure and the movement of goods through the ports.

The financing package, coordinated and arranged by Citi, is being provided through UKEF's Buyer Credit Facility, while construction is to be undertaken by Hitech Nigeria and ITB Nigeria.

The rehabilitation will cover critical port infrastructure, including quay walls and berths, dredging and navigation channels, access facilities, cargo-handling equipment and operational systems, as the Federal Government seeks to address longstanding infrastructural constraints at the ports.

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Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the project would comprehensively upgrade port infrastructure while advancing more integrated, efficient and digitally enabled operations.

Oyetola said the rehabilitation would not only address physical limitations at the ports but also improve their capacity to support Nigeria's growing trade requirements and strengthen the country's position in regional and international maritime commerce.

He projected that the project would generate at least 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across construction, engineering, dredging, logistics, transportation, port operations and related services.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, described the rehabilitation as a significant step towards reducing the cost of doing business, improving Nigeria's competitiveness and accelerating economic growth.

Oyedele said improved port efficiency would reduce delays and associated costs for importers and exporters, enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian goods and create wider economic benefits for manufacturers, farmers and consumers.

The Lagos Port Complex and Tin Can Island Port Complex constitute major gateways for Nigeria's international trade, handling significant volumes of imports, exports and industrial cargo. However, infrastructure limitations, congestion and operational inefficiencies have long been identified as challenges confronting the country's maritime logistics chain.

The rehabilitation is expected to address some of these constraints, improve cargo movement and enhance the ports' capacity to serve businesses and the wider economy.

British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Jonny Baxter, said the project demonstrated the practical benefits of UK-Nigeria economic cooperation, with British financing, steel and other supplies combining with Nigerian construction expertise to deliver critical infrastructure.

Baxter disclosed that the project had attracted £746 million in UK-backed financing, while at least £236 million in contracts would go to British businesses.

He said modernising the ports would enable Nigerian businesses to move goods more efficiently, reduce delays and improve access to international markets, while creating commercial opportunities and long-term economic benefits for both countries.

British suppliers, including British Steel, are expected to provide specialised materials and services for the project, reinforcing the partnership between the two countries in infrastructure development and trade.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Citibank Nigeria Limited, Nneka Enwereji, said the bank had, for more than four decades, supported Nigeria's economic development through financing and advisory services.

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She described the port rehabilitation as a significant infrastructure investment capable of enhancing trade efficiency, strengthening connectivity and contributing to long-term economic prosperity.

Enwereji reaffirmed Citi's commitment to leveraging its global network, expertise and financial capabilities to support Nigeria's economic ambitions and infrastructure development agenda.

Technical Manager of ITB, Ramez Bou-Riz, said the project was critical to securing the future of Nigeria's maritime trade, assuring that the construction companies would prioritise safety, quality, world-class facilities and skills development for Nigerians.

He said the project would extend beyond infrastructure modernisation by equipping Nigerians with the skills and expertise required to sustain improvements in the maritime sector.

The funding is expected to be disbursed against agreed project milestones and verified progress, while rehabilitation works are expected to commence following the groundbreaking ceremony.