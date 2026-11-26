Despite recording 59.05 per cent broadband penetration in September this year, up from 58.22 per cent recorded in August, which is a minimal differential rise of 0.83 per cent, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), is optimistic that the telecoms industry will soon meet and surpass the 70 per cent broadband target, if it fully implements its new policy on Incentive-based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF) for operators.

Special Adviser (Technical) to the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Umar Sani Abdullahi, gave the assurance while giving details of the IBSIF policy introduced by the NCC.

According to him, when fully implemented, it will enable faster rollout of broadband infrastructure in unserved and underserved areas, thereby boosting broadband penetration beyond the 70 target that has not been achieved.

"The NCC is developing an Incentive-based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF) that seeks to link spectrum licensing and renewals to measurable infrastructure investment commitments. Under the proposed framework, eligible operators may receive incentives through spectrum access or renewal arrangements, with the corresponding value tied to additional, verifiable investments in broadband coverage, network capacity, quality of service and underserved areas. The objective is to encourage infrastructure deployment, accelerate digital inclusion and support national economic development," Abdullahi said.

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In its five-year National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), the federal government had set a target of 70 per cent broadband penetration level across Nigeria by the end of December 2025, but about two years down the line, Nigeria is still struggling to meet the target, after recording 59.05 per cent broadband penetration in September 2026, according to the latest statistics on broadband penetration released by the NCC.

However, NCC is optimistic that with the planned implementation of the Incentive-based Spectrum Investment Framework (IBSIF) for operators, which seeks to boost access to broadband connectivity for national productivity, the telecoms industry will meet and surpass the 70 per cent broadband penetration level, when the IBSIF policy is fully implemented.

Although broadband penetration growth has been slow in the past two years, but NCC is of the view that IBSIF will be a booster to broadband penetration in Nigeria, among other benefits.

The slow growth rate in broadband penetration is evident in the broadband statistics released by NCC in the past two years.

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According to the statistics, which THISDAY obtained from the official website of NCC, as at January 2026, broadband penetration was 53.07 per cent, with a subscription figure of 115 million.

In February 2026, broadband penetration increased minimally to 53.86 per cent, with 116 million broadband subscriptions. In March 2026, there was a slight increase in broadband penetration to 54.30 per cent, with 117 million broadband subscriptions.

In April 2026, there was another slight increase in broadband penetration to 55.67 per cent, with 120 million broadband subscriptions. In May 2026, broadband penetration increased minimally to reach 56.11 per cent, with 121 million broadband subscriptions.

In June 2026, broadband penetration increased a little to reach 56.79 per cent, with 123 million broadband subscriptions. The figures also increased a little in July 2026 to reach 57.40 per cent broadband penetration and 124 million broadband subscriptions.

In August 2026, broadband penetration increased slightly to 58.22 per cent, with corresponding increase in broadband subscriptions of 126 million, before reaching 59.05 per cent broadband penetration and 128 million broadband subscriptions in September 2026, according to NCC's latest statistics on broadband penetration and subscriptions.