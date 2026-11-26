Addis Ababa, (SUNA) - Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation visited the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), on the sidelines of his participation in health events held in Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

During the visit, the Minister and his delegation were briefed on the Centre's operational mechanisms, surveillance and early warning systems, and methods of managing health emergencies and ensuring a rapid response. They were also briefed on the Centre's role in coordinating efforts among African countries and strengthening national capacities in preparedness for and response to pandemics and epidemics.

The Minister of Health commended the role played by the Africa CDC in strengthening health security across the continent, stressing the importance of enhancing cooperation and exchanging expertise between Sudan and the Centre. He also underscored the need to benefit from African experience in developing Sudan's Federal Emergency Operations Centre, in a way that would improve the efficiency of health emergency response and ensure the continuity of essential health services.

The Minister highlighted the importance of making health information available and developing surveillance mechanisms, noting that these contribute to providing appropriate support in line with the country's needs.