press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is stepping up parliamentary oversight to ensure that government departments deliver on commitments to combat gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), and that these commitments translate into meaningful action for survivors.

We have submitted requests to the Portfolio Committees on Police, Justice and Constitutional Development, and Trade, Industry and Competition, calling for the relevant Ministers and entities to account to Parliament on progress in implementing measures to strengthen the country's response to GBVF.

We are also submitting parliamentary questions to establish what progress has been made, which interventions have been implemented and where further action is required. This work forms part of the DA's broader oversight of facilities and services intended to support survivors of violence and abuse.

For women and children living with the daily threat of violence, and survivors dealing with the trauma of abuse, rape and assault, support and protection cannot be seasonal. They need accessible services, an effective criminal justice system and practical interventions that make a difference in their everyday lives.

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Following the tragic deaths of 12 women in Gauteng, a number of important measures were announced on 29 September 2026 to strengthen the country's response to GBVF. With the first implementation deadlines approaching on 28 November 2026, it is essential that the responsible departments demonstrate tangible progress.

These measures include:

- A National Case-Recovery Operation: The Ministers of Police and Justice, working with SAPS and the NPA, must audit unresolved murders, attempted murders, rapes and serious sexual offences against women and children.

- A Forensic Backlog Reduction Plan: The Minister of Police, National Commissioner of Police and relevant forensic authorities must submit a funded plan to address forensic backlogs, prioritise critical samples and establish turnaround standards.

- An Alcohol Regulation Legislative Package: The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, working with relevant departments, must submit a coordinated legislative and enforcement package to Cabinet to address alcohol-related interpersonal violence.

These interventions are important, but their success must ultimately be measured by their impact. Families need answers about unresolved cases. Survivors need access to timely forensic services and support. Communities need effective interventions that help prevent violence before it happens.

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The DA will continue using Parliament and its oversight responsibilities to monitor progress, identify shortcomings and press for improved delivery. We will also continue assessing the quality and accessibility of services provided to survivors.

The fight against gender-based violence cannot be confined to the 16 Days of Activism. It requires sustained commitment, effective implementation and accountability throughout the year.

South Africa needs 365 days of action to ensure that women and children are safe, survivors are supported and justice is delivered.